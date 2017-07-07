Developer AC Lloyd toasts a year of success

A leading property developer and house builder toasted the success of the region at a reception for around 100 business leaders.

AC Lloyd, based in Leamington Spa, operates across the wider Midlands and specialises in commercial and residential schemes and investment and strategic land development.

It held the reception to celebrate another year of success, along with partner companies and other leading professionals from across south

Warwickshire.

Chairman Peter Beddoes said: “In a time of great uncertainty, we have had another successful year. The group is involved in a number of significant commercial projects and continues to hold a substantial pipeline of housing opportunities. We look forward to the future with confidence.”