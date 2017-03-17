How we use Cookies
Dennis fire engine given new lease of life as mobile bar

The Tipple Truck is the only fire engine bar in the country which is fitted with the technology to let customers pour their own drinks

Jason McGreene, Mel Evans, Richard Brown, all The Tipple Truck.

A beautiful Dennis fire engine, originally in service across the Midlands, has been given a new lease of life as a mobile bar.

Officially launched at the NEC’s Genting Arena, The Tipple Truck is the only fire engine bar in the country which is fitted with the technology to let customers pour their own drinks.

The engine can run as a serviced bar or by an Oyster card-style system where people buy credit and take their card to the pumps. The Tipple Truck has six taps serving a selection of high quality craft beers and sparkling wines which are chosen by experts, partners and customers.

All public events will be listed on The Tipple Truck’s Facebook page: thetippletruckcraftbeer, where people can also click through to hire her for private and corporate events, celebrations and parties.

Another city centre bar coming to Birmingham

Already a busy area for bars, Bennetts Hill is soon to have another new opening

Independent operator lined up to take on unit formerly occupied by recruitment agency in area already busy with night spots

Reception celebrates enterprising city's award

Councillor John Clancy, Leader, Birmingham City Council; Johnathan Dudley, Midlands Managing Partner, Crowe Clark Whitehill.

Celebrating Birmingham's award as the “Most Enterprising Place in Britain” in the 2016 Enterprising Britain Awards

