Dennis fire engine given new lease of life as mobile bar

A beautiful Dennis fire engine, originally in service across the Midlands, has been given a new lease of life as a mobile bar.

Officially launched at the NEC’s Genting Arena, The Tipple Truck is the only fire engine bar in the country which is fitted with the technology to let customers pour their own drinks.

The engine can run as a serviced bar or by an Oyster card-style system where people buy credit and take their card to the pumps. The Tipple Truck has six taps serving a selection of high quality craft beers and sparkling wines which are chosen by experts, partners and customers.

All public events will be listed on The Tipple Truck’s Facebook page: thetippletruckcraftbeer, where people can also click through to hire her for private and corporate events, celebrations and parties.