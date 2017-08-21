Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Daily Mail columnist Andrew Pierce is to head the final judging panel for this year’s Midlands Media Awards, which are to take place on November 2 at Canalside, the water’s edge venue located within The Cube in Birmingham city centre.

Bob Warman, President of Birmingham Press Club, which organises the awards, announced Andrew’s role at a lunch held at Simpsons Restaurant, Edgbaston, to publicise the event.

Guests included senior representatives of newspapers, magazines and broadcasters from both the East and West Midlands.

This year, seven of the 16 categories – which acknowledge the achievements of those in the media sector - are also open to media students who are on recognised courses at universities and colleges in the region.