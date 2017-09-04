Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Birmingham Law Society held a conference on the topical issue of cybercrime, in association with event sponsors Corvid and I-Secured.

More than 60 people attended the event at St Philips Chambers to hear guest speakers Andy Pearch, head of information assurance at Corvid, Jezz Gobran, from i-Secured, and James Dipple-Johnstone, director of investigation and supervision at the Solicitors Regulation Authority, amongst others, share their views and expert opinion on the challenges and threats facing law firms from cybercrime.

Topics included ‘Lifting the lid on cybercrime: an insight into the latest techniques’, ‘the security of corporate data on mobile devices’, ‘avoiding the challenges of good information security in law firms’ and ‘what do cyber criminal want – an insurer’s view’.