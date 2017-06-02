How we use Cookies
Creative types raise £1,000 for charity at karaoke afternoon

Birmingham Publicity Association (BPA) kicked off its fundraising drive for 2017 with a Chinese lunch

Caroline Chell, BPA; PJ Ellis, LoveBRUM.

Birmingham Publicity Association (BPA) kicked off its fundraising drive for 2017 with a Chinese lunch.

The organisation, which aims to unite those working in the creative industries across Birmingham and the West Midlands, hosted its first event of the year at Henry’s Cantonese Restaurant in St Paul’s Square.

Attended by those working within the creative industries and their guests, the feast included an afternoon of karaoke for those channeling their inner Beyonces and Bublés.

Caroline Chell, chair of the BPA, said: “The spring event is always one of my favourites, and this one was no exception – it was a lot of fun. As well as the opportunity to network and make new contacts, and the obvious chance to take the mic, we raised £1,000 for our newly elected charity, LoveBRUM.

‘‘We’re really excited to be working alongside Tim, PJ and the LoveBRUM team and delighted that our first event got things off to such a great start. The BPA council is now planning its next events, including a speaker event and its next Midlands Media Mingle,” she added.

The BPA has existed since the 1930s, supporting the media and creative industries in the region, while raising money for key charities that its members wish to support. Its members include global organisations to sole traders, graduate trainees right up to CEOs and MDs, media owners and agencies, advertising and marketing agencies, digital agencies, PR agencies and freelancers.

For more information on how to join, and on the upcoming calendar of events, visit www.thisisthebpa.co.uk or follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagaram.

