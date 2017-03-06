Grant Thornton gathering sets sights on a more vibrant regional economy

Leaders and influencers from the private, public and third sectors gathered at Grant Thornton’s West Midlands Inquiry at Villa Park to discuss how to work together for a greater West Midlands.

Delegates shared their ideas in several creative sessions to discover, dream of and design a sustainable, more vibrant regional economy.

Keynote speakers during the day were Bob Sleigh, OBE, chairman of the West Midlands Combined Authority; Guy Rippon, head of the Aston Villa Foundation; Richard Cowell, assistant director, development, at Birmingham City Council and Mike Lyons, director of Programme Infrastructure, HS2.

Three mayoral candidates, James Burn, Beverley Nielsen and Andy Street took part in a Q&A session chaired by Adam Jackson of Grant Thornton.

David Hillan, practice leader at Grant Thornton in Birmingham, said: “We convened this West Midlands Inquiry to bring people together from the private, public and third sectors to define opportunities for the region, discuss what we do well, what we could do better and how we can work more closely to create an even greater West Midlands.

“A truly vibrant economy is one which benefits every sector of society in every way and we believe collaboration is the key that will unlock the region’s full potential.”