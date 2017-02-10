Construction experts look to the future

A leading adviser to the construction industry maintains huge international opportunities are open to the sector – despite the UK’s impending Brexit.

Philip Harris, who heads up the construction team at law firm Wright Hassall, said the UK market is holding up well with opportunities opening across the globe.

Harris addressed around 80 professionals from all strands of the construction sector at Wright Hassall’s conference, ‘‘UK construction industry – open for business’’, held at Maple House in Birmingham.

An expert panel of speakers included 3PM’s Patrick Watson and David Emery from building information modelling experts Virtechs.

There were talks from barrister and arbitrator Tony Bingham, Richard Threlfall, UK head of infrastructure, building and construction at KPMG, and Dr Donato Masi from Warwick Manufacturing Group.