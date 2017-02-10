How we use Cookies
Construction experts look to the future

Around 80 professionals attended Wright Hassall's conference, ‘‘UK construction industry – open for business’’, held at Maple House in Birmingham

Tony Bingham, Philip Harris, Wright Hassall; David Emery, Virtechs; Richard Threlfall, KPMG.

A leading adviser to the construction industry maintains huge international opportunities are open to the sector – despite the UK’s impending Brexit.

Philip Harris, who heads up the construction team at law firm Wright Hassall, said the UK market is holding up well with opportunities opening across the globe.

Harris addressed around 80 professionals from all strands of the construction sector at Wright Hassall’s conference, ‘‘UK construction industry – open for business’’, held at Maple House in Birmingham.

An expert panel of speakers included 3PM’s Patrick Watson and David Emery from building information modelling experts Virtechs.

There were talks from barrister and arbitrator Tony Bingham, Richard Threlfall, UK head of infrastructure, building and construction at KPMG, and Dr Donato Masi from Warwick Manufacturing Group.

Senior business people sign up to Ambassador role

Rob Holcroft, Life Coach; Emma Heathcote-James, Little Soap Company; Gary Rouse, BDO; Joanne Malin, Midlands Today; Dean Piper, NWedR.

The Ambassadors scheme is aimed at promoting the benefits of working and living in the region

