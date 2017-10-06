Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Leading London firm Constantine Law has just announced plans to open a hub in Birmingham’s Colmore District.

Partner John Hayes has headhunted Omer Simjee, a leading employment and business immigration lawyer in the West Midlands, to lead the business.

Omer has joined Constantine Law as its fifth senior employment lawyer as part of the rapid expansion of this challenger law firm.

At the launch at Hotel du Vin, Omer said: “Constantine Law has re-engineered the way that legal services are delivered. Our approach enables us to provide our expert employment and business immigration lawyers at 60 per cent of the cost of traditional firms. We achieve this by being, like our clients, highly entrepreneurial: we work to a lean business model, which delivers a smarter, more responsive service to our clients.

‘‘The strategy is to shake up the legal market in the West Midlands by delivering high-quality advice at a price that the region’s businesses will recognise as being exceptional value.

“We eliminate most of the fixed costs that force many firms to increase their rates. Our lawyers work to an agile working model, using a host of cloud based solutions – both for case management and managing our internal business processes.

“Most importantly, we pass our cost savings on to our clients by reducing our rates. How many lawyers out there can say that their firms do that?”