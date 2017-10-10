Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hundreds of runners representing businesses across the Midlands are counting down to this weekend's Simplyhealth Great Birmingham Run.

The city's annual half marathon takes place on Sunday, the same day as the first Birmingham International Marathon, and features the Arcadis Business Challenge.

Trophies will be handed out to fastest teams from small, medium and large businesses, with the four fastest times posted by each team accumulated to pick the overall winners.

Any company entering 12 or more participants will automatically receive a plaque in the name of its fastest runner, inspiring friendly workplace competitiveness.

Arcadis laid down the gauntlet to the city's corporate community after becoming title sponsor of the Business Challenge at this year's Simplyhealth Great Birmingham Run.

The design, engineering and management consulting company, which recently moved its Birmingham city centre base to new offices in Cornwall Street, has 80 runners taking part.

Arcadis has entered runners into the Simplyhealth Great Birmingham Run for several years and employees are training for the half marathon via their very own running club on Thursday lunchtimes.

Team leader Sarah Cleary said: "We have a great mix of abilities, from complete novices to those running their first half marathon to more experienced runners.

"Birmingham is such a great city to run in. We usually train along the canal where there is some great scenery."

Among those joining the Business Challenge will be Charter Court Financial Services with 23 runners, HSBC with 25 runners, restaurant chain Wagamama with 21 runners and the West Midlands Combined Authority with a team of 15 runners led by Mayor Andy Street.

The Mayor's Movers will be raising funds for Cure Leukaemia's £1 million appeal to expand the Centre for Clinical Haematology at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham.

Mr Street said: "We are determined to raise as many funds as possible to help Cure Leukaemia's transformational project become a reality.

"I look forward to seeing the public out in force on Sunday and our team are determined to come out on top in The Arcadis Business Challenge."

Arcadis partner Simon Marks said: "Arcadis is proud to sponsor the Business Challenge because it plays to all our core values.

"Improving quality of life is at the heart of everything we do and that includes encouraging our staff to be active, eat healthily and enjoy life.

"Events like this put Birmingham firmly on the map and could be a great prelude as we look to secure the Commonwealth Games for the city and the wider region in 2022."