Colmore Tang celebrates the launch of its new HQ

Guests from the UK’s commercial property and construction sectors joined Colmore Tang Construction, the fast-growing Birmingham-based contractor, at the official opening of its new offices.

The Colmore Tang Construction Group has moved to 13,500 sq ft state-of-the-art offices at Fiveways, Birmingham, as part of its strategic plan of growth.

This growth will follow with the development of two new divisions – Housebuilding and Office Fit Out and Interiors – to enhance the specialist services the company offers throughout the UK.

Andy Robinson, CEO of the combined businesses, said: “We’ve grown from zero to a projected annual turnover of £100million in just four years, so it made sense to restructure the business to ensure we are able to fulfil the demands of the market. The opening of our new HQ provides the ideal platform for the launch of our new divisions for the Group.

“The new offices mark an exciting and important new era for Colmore Tang Construction Group.”