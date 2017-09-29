Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Colmore BID held an exclusive viewing for the groundbreaking Thresholds virtual reality exhibition at Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery.

Backed by Colmore BID, Thresholds tells the story of Birmingham’s central role in the birth of photography in the mid-19th century through VR headsets with visitors transported to a digital recreation of King Edward’s School on New Street.

Thresholds was part of the wider summer-long Developed in Birmingham season of events and exhibitions telling the story of the city’s importance in photographic history.

Pictures by Jas Sansi