City centre businesses in water crisis after burst main flood

Some businesses are struggling for water after a burst main led to flooding chaos on a Birmingham city centre road.

It resulted in a torrent of water to cascading down Newhall Street on Easter Sunday.

At its deepest, the flood was up to people’s knees.

The torrent came just after Sunday lunchtime, starting outside The Queens Arms pub.

Engineers have been working around the clock to repair extensive damage to the road, which remains sealed off to vehicles.

Images supplied to the Birmingham Mail on Tuesday by resident Dave Burdall shows the extent of the damage – with a number of contractors working inside a massive crater in the road.

An aerial view of the extent of the damage - pic by Dave Burdall

Office staff in nearby Edmund Street said their building was slowly running out of water floor-by-floor.

One worker at Rutland House said toilets were also out of order due to the lack of water.

He said: “I’m working on Edmund Street and our building is slowly running out of water.

“We’re being told it is not a problem with the building and is out of our hands.

“Toilets are slowly being signed as out of order with no water to them.”

It is understood the problem is affecting high-rise buildings close to the scene and the situation has worsened with workers returning after the bank holiday weekend.

Severn Trent Water has drafted in tankers to top-up supplies.

Repair work continues in Newhall Street - pic by Dave Burdall

A Severn Trent spokesman said: “We are aware that some people in high-rise buildings in the Newhall Street area of Birmingham may find they have low pressure in their taps this morning.

“We are still working to repair the pipe, which is proving very tricky due to the amount of utility pipes and cables in the area that we need to avoid.

“While we repair the pipe, the water network is set up in a different way to normal, which has been working fine over the bank holiday.

It is not yet known when repairs will be completed. Pic by Dave Burda

“However, when people have gone back to work today this has increased demand on the system and so pressures are lower, particularly in these high-rise buildings.

“So today we will be using tankers to top-up supplies which should help to improve the pressure while our work continues to repair the burst pipe.”