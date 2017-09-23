Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Members of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA) were among a Birmingham audience of business leaders to hear Lord Digby Jones give his expert opinions on what Britain must do in the changing global landscape.

The event, organised by CIMA and held at Birmingham’s Council House, was held in association with accounting and advisory firm Moore Stephens and HSBC Corporate Banking.

It provided an opportunity for local management accountants to consider how a variety of challenges facing the business world, such as technological, financial or political, can be countered, and opportunities maximised.

Digby Jones, Minister of State for UK Trade & Investment in 2007-08, was Director-General of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) 2000-06 and has a long career in business.