Chiltern abandons on-board catering service

Operator which runs service from Birmingham Moor Street to London Marylebone says decision was taken due to customers buying food before boarding

Chiltern Railways has cancelled its on-board catering service on its trains.

The operator's network includes its route between Birmingham Moor Street and London Marylebone via Solihull, Warwick and Leamington Spa.

Chiltern, which is owned by German group Deutsche Bahn, said the move affected both its 'Espresso Bar' on its loco-hauled 'silver trains' and the trolley service operating on certain long-distance services.

A statement from the company said: "Over time, increasing numbers of customers are choosing to purchase food and drink at the shops and cafés at our stations.

"This has led to far fewer people purchasing on board and the delivery of the service is no longer sustainable.

"Our business zone will also be updated (and) will continue to offer a private environment with plug points, wider seats and larger tables.

"Wi-fi is currently available with a limit of 125 MB and this will now be upgraded to provide an unlimited service.

"In addition, at peak times smoothies and juices will be offered alongside snacks including nuts, seeds or popcorn."

