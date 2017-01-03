How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

Charity fundraiser, teacher and football coach among jobs you can apply for now

See some of the latest jobs on offer in the region here

School classroom
School classroom

Whether you fancy a change of direction or are just starting out in your working life, there are plenty of opportunities here in the West Midlands.

Below is a selection of those posts currently being advertised which caught our eye.

1 - Charity fundraiser - £7.50 - £10 per hour

You could find yourself raising much-needed cash for St John Ambulance, St John Cymru Wales and St Andrews First Aid with Wesser.

It has been generating funds on behalf of some of best-known charities since 1968 and it is seeking a door-to-door fundraiser and includes a bonus structure and free accommodation.

Search for jobs here

2 - Senior Cyber & Information Security Manager - £70,000 - £85,000

Recruiter BCT Resourcing is on the hunt for a dynamic and highly skilled senior cyber and information security manager for a 'tier one' client in Birmingham.

The basic salary for this position will range between £70,000 & £85,000 plus car allowance, annual bonus, pension scheme and extras.

3 - Teacher of the deaf - £110 - £140 per day

Randstad Education is recruiting a qualified teacher of the deaf to teach the foundation stage at a primary school in Birmingham.

The successful candidate will be required to teach a class of 16 children which potentially could increase.

4 - Nursery Practitioner - £10,101 - £13,104 pro rata

Parents are juggling their leave to cover the long school summer holidays.
A job at a nursery is on offer

YMCA Birmingham is looking for a nursery practitioner to join its team in Kingstanding on a full-time, fixed-term contract.

The role is to cover maternity leave and will receive the National Living Wage or National Minimum Wage dependant on age and will involve planning and delivering activities to children.

5 - Retail sales assistant working from home - £5,200 to £52,000 per year

A national home retailer is looking for staff to work from home as either full- or part-time sales assistants.

They company says it is the ideal job for someone wishing to take control of their own level of earnings and working hours.

No experience is necessary and staff receive large discounts for personal shopping and a bonus scheme.

6 - CAD technician - salary based on experience

A manufacturing company in Cradley Heath is looking for an experienced CAD technician/designer to join its expanding team.

The firm was established in 1989 and principally centred round external wall insulation systems and the candidate will have to design and detail components for clients.

7- Football coach - £426 per week

Sir Alex Ferguson
We all start somewhere - in this case, it is the US

A chance to coach young football players in the US for up to nine months is being advertised.

The role is likely to start in March and will be based around 30 minutes from Manhattan on a full-time basis of 35 hours a week.

8 - Foster carer - £400 - £1000 per week

Due a huge shortage in the UK, Foster Carers are sought in Walsall and the surrounding areas.

The role of is to provide a stable, loving home to a child or young person in need in what is described as a challenging yet hugely rewarding role.

Full training and support is given along with paid planned breaks and competitive fostering allowances.

9 - Employment Coach - £23,650 per year

A company with more than 400 employees operating out of various locations throughout the UK is seeking an employment coach.

In partnership with Birmingham City Council, it will be delivering the new Youth Employment Initiative contract whose main purpose is to engage with and support young people aged 15 to 29 into sustainable employment, education or traineeships.

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

This job will pay you to drink gin and travel Europe

The role sounds fun - it involves travelling around Europe tasting spirits and visiting distilleries

Most Read in Business

  1. Business News
    New garden village coming to West Midlands
  2. Legal
    Jaguar Land Rover wins trademark battle over Defender
  3. University of Birmingham
    Review of 2016 - December: £55m sport centre delayed, overhaul for art gallery and German bierkeller in Broad Street
  4. Commercial Property
    New shops to look forward to in Birmingham in 2017
  5. Monarch Airlines
    Review of 2016 - November: Legoland attraction coming to Birmingham, end of Monaco House and Monarch airport jobs

Most Recent

School classroom

Most read on Birmingham Post

Centenary Square before and after the construction of the Library of Birmingham
  1. Food & Drink
    This is how much Birmingham's shopping and food scene has changed in less than a decade
  2. Business News
    New garden village coming to West Midlands
  3. Regional Affairs
    Former lawyer named Queen's representative in West Midlands
  4. Legal
    Jaguar Land Rover wins trademark battle over Defender
  5. Regional Affairs
    Birmingham Council has NEVER used new powers to combat fly-tipping
Birmingham Post

Journalists

Graeme Brown
Editor (Agenda and Business)
Enda Mullen
Business Reporter
Tamlyn Jones
Business Reporter
Neil Elkes
Local Government Correspondent
Emma McKinney
Education Correspondent
Ben Hurst
News Editor
Jonathan Walker
Political Editor