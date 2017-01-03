Charity fundraiser, teacher and football coach among jobs you can apply for now

Whether you fancy a change of direction or are just starting out in your working life, there are plenty of opportunities here in the West Midlands.

Below is a selection of those posts currently being advertised which caught our eye.

1 - Charity fundraiser - £7.50 - £10 per hour

You could find yourself raising much-needed cash for St John Ambulance, St John Cymru Wales and St Andrews First Aid with Wesser.

It has been generating funds on behalf of some of best-known charities since 1968 and it is seeking a door-to-door fundraiser and includes a bonus structure and free accommodation.

2 - Senior Cyber & Information Security Manager - £70,000 - £85,000

Recruiter BCT Resourcing is on the hunt for a dynamic and highly skilled senior cyber and information security manager for a 'tier one' client in Birmingham.

The basic salary for this position will range between £70,000 & £85,000 plus car allowance, annual bonus, pension scheme and extras.

3 - Teacher of the deaf - £110 - £140 per day

Randstad Education is recruiting a qualified teacher of the deaf to teach the foundation stage at a primary school in Birmingham.

The successful candidate will be required to teach a class of 16 children which potentially could increase.

4 - Nursery Practitioner - £10,101 - £13,104 pro rata

A job at a nursery is on offer

YMCA Birmingham is looking for a nursery practitioner to join its team in Kingstanding on a full-time, fixed-term contract.

The role is to cover maternity leave and will receive the National Living Wage or National Minimum Wage dependant on age and will involve planning and delivering activities to children.

5 - Retail sales assistant working from home - £5,200 to £52,000 per year

A national home retailer is looking for staff to work from home as either full- or part-time sales assistants.

They company says it is the ideal job for someone wishing to take control of their own level of earnings and working hours.

No experience is necessary and staff receive large discounts for personal shopping and a bonus scheme.

6 - CAD technician - salary based on experience

A manufacturing company in Cradley Heath is looking for an experienced CAD technician/designer to join its expanding team.

The firm was established in 1989 and principally centred round external wall insulation systems and the candidate will have to design and detail components for clients.

7- Football coach - £426 per week

We all start somewhere - in this case, it is the US

A chance to coach young football players in the US for up to nine months is being advertised.

The role is likely to start in March and will be based around 30 minutes from Manhattan on a full-time basis of 35 hours a week.

8 - Foster carer - £400 - £1000 per week

Due a huge shortage in the UK, Foster Carers are sought in Walsall and the surrounding areas.

The role of is to provide a stable, loving home to a child or young person in need in what is described as a challenging yet hugely rewarding role.

Full training and support is given along with paid planned breaks and competitive fostering allowances.

9 - Employment Coach - £23,650 per year

A company with more than 400 employees operating out of various locations throughout the UK is seeking an employment coach.

In partnership with Birmingham City Council, it will be delivering the new Youth Employment Initiative contract whose main purpose is to engage with and support young people aged 15 to 29 into sustainable employment, education or traineeships.