The finalists at the 2017 Birmingham Post Business Awards came together for an evening of networking and celebration ahead of this year's event.

Canalside, the conference and event space at The Cube in Birmingham, played host to the guests who enjoyed an evening of champagne and canapés.

The 2017 Birmingham Post Business Awards take place on October 18 at the ICC in Broad Street and will celebrate business excellence across 13 different categories.

There are awards for manufacturing, export, sales and marketing, and the creative industries among others alongside our top prize for company of the year.

The evening starts at 6.30pm with a drinks reception before a three-course dinner, charity fundraising games and awards presentation.

* For more information regarding the awards, please visit www.bpbusinessawards.co.uk . Alternatively, please contact Victoria Perry at Champions (UK) plc on 01509 852 927 or email vperry@championsukplc.com to enquire about any remaining sponsorship opportunities and to purchase tickets.