Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The shortlist for the inaugural Solihull Chamber of Commerce Awards has been announced.

There are six different categories for both individuals and companies which will be recognised at a ceremony next month.

The full shortlist is:

Business Person of the Year

Abilgaile Bromfield, Arup

Samantha Rutter, Open Study College

Adam Snelleksz, CMA Video

Mick Westman, Quick Code Labs

Large Business

Hilton Birmingham Metropole

Hogarths Hotel

Midshire Business Systems

Small Business

CMA Video

Oaks Consultancy

Open Study College

Stickee Technology

Start-up Business

Ex-Forces Recruitment

Guru You

Indico Street Kitchen and Bar

Limitless Travel

Contribution to the Community

Borroclub

Hilton Birmingham Metropole

Hogarths Hotel

Solo Life Opportunities

Apprentice

Danny Dempsey, K2 Development

Samaira Fareed, Quick Code Labs

Sam Holmes, Quick Code Labs

Katie Pell, Xoserve

The judging panel comprised the chamber's chief operating officer Russell Jeans; Steve Allen, head of law firm Mills & Reeve in Birmingham; Louise Teboul, operations director of Common Purpose; and Rebecca Delmore, group sales director at Five Ways Hospitality.

Mr Jeans said: "The judges were impressed with the enthusiasm and ambition of those entering the awards.

"There's every reason to be optimistic about the future of Solihull when it can rely on such great talent."

The awards are being held at the Hilton Birmingham Metropole on October 19 and will be hosted by Heart FM presenter Ed James.