Canalside, the events venue located within The Cube, hosted the Midlands Media Awards, which annually recognise the achievements of the region’s journalists, photographers, publications, broadcasters and bloggers.

Organised by Lotty Harper Events on behalf of Birmingham Press Club, the HSBC-sponsored awards attracted more than 200 entries; the judging panel being chaired by Daily Mail columnist and broadcaster Andrew Pierce.

The Burton Mail, part of the Trinity Mirror regional stable and described as “looking and playing the part of a model local newspaper”, won the Newspaper of the Year accolade, while for the second year running double honours went to Mick Lockley of the Sunday Mercury who won The President’s Award and News Reporter of the Year (Weekly). Neil Elkes (Birmingham Post) was named News Reporter of the Year (Daily). The Birmingham Mail was joint winner of Campaign of the Year.

In addition to HSBC’s sponsorship, the awards were also supported by Bareface, Core, Harvey Nichols, Russell Printers, Simpson’s Restaurant, Staffordshire University, The Edgbaston and The High Field.