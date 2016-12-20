How we use Cookies
Canada deal for Carver Group

  • Updated
  • By

Black Country building services firm expands global footprint with deal to buy Ontario-based firm

From left: Jonathan Lynch, HSBC relationship director, Carver Group chief executive Aidan Killeen and finance director Stuart Fyfe and Markus Keller, HSBC's head of corporate banking in Birmingham

A Black Country building services firm has expanded its global footprint by acquiring a company in Canada.

Walsall-based Carver Group, which specialises in building ventilation, air heating and cooling, has bought Ontario outfit Applied Comfort Products which primarily manufactures wall-mounted air conditioners which can be controlled from other rooms.

The deal enables Carver Group to expand into the North American market as it aims to grow its UK brands in the US.

Chief executive Aidan Killeen said: "North America is a big market and we have been strategically looking for entry into the market.

"Acquiring Applied Comfort Products provides the ideal opportunity for us to have a greater presence in North America and grow our existing UK businesses."

HSBC provided funding for the undisclosed deal and will also be Carver Group's ongoing banking partner.

Markus Keller, area director for corporate banking in the West Midlands, added: "We're thrilled to have enabled Carver Group to complete the acquisition as it provides them with the perfect opportunity to enter the North American market.

"HSBC is connecting UK businesses to international markets and we're looking forward to helping Carver Group embark on this business venture."

Law firm Shakespeare Martineau advised Carver Group on the deal.

Adam McGiveron, partner and head of advanced manufacturing at the firm in Birmingham, said: "Supporting such an ambitious family-owned business with a rich Midlands heritage has been a real pleasure.

"With sensible, carefully-selected acquisitions in the future, we will no doubt see Carver Group exceed its growth plans."

BDO provided corporate finance and tax advice on the acquisition.

Tom Lawton, the firm's national head of manufacturing, added: "BDO has enjoyed a long relationship with Carver Group.

"We were very pleased to support the company through this latest acquisition and look forward to supporting their future success."

