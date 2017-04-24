How we use Cookies
Buyout expands Vinci Energies' foothold in nuclear sector

Solihull engineering services provider has acquired Meldrum in undisclosed deal

Engineering services provider Vinci has strengthened its offer in the nuclear sector with the acquisition of Carlisle-based Meldrum.

Vinci Energies UK & RoI, which is headquartered in Solihull, said the undisclosed buyout would enhance the service offering of its industrial engineering brand Actemium UK and enable it to greatly expand its UK nuclear activity.

Actemium is Vinci Energies' industrial engineering brand and provides a range of services in the nuclear sector such as designing, building, maintaining and operating sensitive facilities.

Established in 2005, Meldrum provides electrical and instrumentation engineering services, predominantly within the industrial sector, and its services include electrical installation, safety and security enhancement, testing and maintenance.

Chris Hutchinson, director of Vinci Energies UK & RoI, said: "We are absolutely delighted to welcome Meldrum into Vinci Energies.

"Our business model consisting of autonomous, specialised business units is perfectly suited to enable Meldrum to further increase their success in the nuclear sector while complementing our own nuclear offering.

"This strengthens even more our market presence and ability to respond to the rapidly growing needs of the UK market and is a significant milestone for both companies."

Steven Holliday, general manager of Meldrum, added: "Partnering with Actemium's industrial engineering experts will help us enhance the offer to our customers in the nuclear sector and allow us to shift our growth plans up a gear.

"As well as expanding our own client offerings, we'll be able to provide new opportunities across Vinci Energies' global customer base using our wealth of nuclear experience and know-how."

