Buyout deal for Travel Management Group

London-based corporate travel agency acquires independent Warwickshire group founded three decades ago

Top to bottom: David Lester, joint senior partner with Blythe Liggins Solicitors, Ian Dunwoody, founder and chairman of TMG, and Suzanne Horner, chief executive of Gray Dawes Travel
A £38 million-turnover travel group has been bought out by an independent corporate holiday company.

Travel Management Group (TMG), which launched 30 years ago in Leamington Spa, has been acquired in an undisclosed deal by London-based Gray Dawes Travel.

Founded in 1986, TMG is an independent travel management specialist with dedicated departments for corporate, events, leisure and sport.

As well as providing business travel for blue chip organisations, TMG provides travel agency services to professional sports clubs including Manchester United, Chelsea, Leicester Tigers and Middlesex CCC.

Founder TMG Ian Dunwoody said: "Gray Dawes' acquisition of TMG provides a major growth opportunity for both our business and extended services for our clients.

"With the stability and backing of one of the longest-established travel management companies in the country, TMG customers will benefit from even wider products, services and innovation."

Cambridge Business Travel was also acquired by Gray Dawes as part of the deal.

Gray Dawes' chief executive Suzanne Horner said: "The goal has been to propel our business into one of the 20 largest travel management companies in the UK, trading in excess of £100 million per year.

"These acquisitions enable us to achieve this strategic position in 2017.

"The staff and customers of both companies are an excellent fit for Gray Dawes and their locations of Leamington Spa and Cambridge provide us with new geographic opportunity."

David Lester, joint senior partner and head of the commercial department at Blythe Liggins Solicitors, advised TMG on the deal.

CGI of the Beorma Quarter's 30-storey tower
  1. Commercial Property
    Work on giant tower opposite Birmingham's Selfridges finally set to start
  2. Business News
    Buyout deal for Travel Management Group
  3. Legal
    Sponsorship deal for Drive Midlands
  4. Manufacturing
    Jaguar Land Rover enjoys another record year
  5. Finance
    Birmingham finance firm acquired by London group

