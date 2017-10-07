Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Business leaders are joining forces to strengthen the employment scene in the West Midlands.

The Progressive Employers Group has been launched to enable investment-minded employers to share best practice and make a significant contribution to strengthening Birmingham’s employment market.

The group has been instigated by people management and recruitment specialists Katie Bard and the launch attracted businesses from across the region.

Organisations already involved in the project include Glide Utilities, Dolphin Index Organisation and Customer Plus, and further companies are set to join following a launch event held at Innovation Birmingham’s iCentrum building.

For further details about the Progressive Employers Group, contact john.mortimer@angelamortimer.com or go to www.progressive-employers-group.co.uk