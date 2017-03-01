Business growth in Birmingham and Solihull outperforms rivals

Greater Birmingham & Solihull has been revealed as the top core city local enterprise partnership area for economic growth, according to new research.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show a 4.7 per cent growth increase in the city region's economic output between 2014 and 2015 to £44.5 billion.

This is higher than London's growth of 3.2 per cent and well above the national average of 2.6 per cent.

Greater Birmingham & Solihull's GVA per head also improved by four per cent, outperforming London (1.6 per cent) and making it the fastest growing core city LEP for this measure.

Sectors that experienced the largest growth include financial and insurance services and construction, boosted by the delivery of major projects such as New Street station, the refurbishment of the Mailbox and the opening of the £150 million Resorts World complex in Solihull.

Beyond high growth markets, 90 per cent of the sectors measured in the GVA report enjoyed growth, including the region's burgeoning manufacturing and real estate industries.

Solihull experienced strong growth of 8.2 per cent with 5.1 per cent in Birmingham, both well above the national average.

Greater Birmingham and Solihull Local Enterprise Partnership (GBSLEP) is aiming to increase GVA by £29 billion and become the leading core city LEP for GVA per head by 2030.

LEP chairman Steve Hollis said: "These figures are testament to the ability of the public and private sector in the region to deliver on ambitious growth plans and drive the economy through collaboration.

"The GBSLEP and its partners have worked hard to create strong conditions for growth, something that has galvanised key sectors including professional services and construction, sectors that are instrumental in spurring business and investment activity and creating a truly global city region.

"Looking ahead, the GBSLEP is focused on maintaining confidence and building on this momentum, especially in key areas such as innovation and creativity, as well as fortifying our global connections - beginning in leveraging the benefits of HS2 which gained the Royal Assent last week.

"Greater Birmingham is strongly positioned to increase its global competitiveness and play a leading role in the UK's future growth."

The seven other core cities LEPs are the West of England, Liverpool City Region, Leeds City Region, Greater Manchester, D2N2 covering Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire, North East and Sheffield City Region.