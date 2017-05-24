How we use Cookies
Business consultancies in merger deal

Branding agency and growth consultancy joins forces after working together on projects

From left: Pure founder Tim Holmes with co-founders of Switch Stephen Eldred and Richard Pope
Two West Midlands consultancies have merged after working together in recent years.

Birmingham-based branding agency Switch and Warwickshire business growth consultancy Pure have joined forces with the aim of offering a more integrated range of business and marketing services.

Established in 1985, Switch is a creative business providing high-end branding, design and digital communication services to UK and international clients including intellectual property law firm Withers and Rogers, financial services outfit Legal & General and The Soldiers' Charity.

It employs 16 staff at its base in the Jewellery Quarter.

Pure, which is run by Tim Holmes, lists The Gambling Commission, Solicitors Regulation Authority and building group Wolseley among its clients.

It offers business insight, strategic growth planning, product and service development and marketing communications strategy, along with coaching and mentoring services to owner managers and senior management teams.

Mr Holmes said: "By joining forces, we will be able to provide an opportunity for our Midland-based clients and beyond to access a range of in-depth, integrated services to support their organisations and achieve their business objectives."

Steve Eldred, who co-founded Switch with Richard Pope, added: "We've built our business on long-term relationships with progressive clients who want insight-based creative solutions that contribute to achieving tangible results and not just an agency that takes a brief.

"This strategic undertaking with Pure, combining our collective skill sets, will enable Switch to support our clients even more effectively and continue to help them to build better brands."

All three founders studied at Coventry Polytechnic in the 1980s and have stayed in touch since graduating.

Mr Pope added: "We've been working with Pure more and more closely to deliver strategic marketing consultancy.

"It got to the point where it made perfect sense for us to merge Pure into Switch so the offering is more cohesive for clients who expect a seamless journey from the intelligence gathering and insight delivery, through strategic recommendations and into creative thinking and asset delivery, from one partner organisation."

