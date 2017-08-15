The video will start in 8 Cancel

Two Burger King restaurants in the West Midlands have closed as part of a deal to acquire dozens of the chain's outlets out of administration.

In April, administrators from AlixPartners were appointed to Millcliffe and CPL Foods, two companies which ran 36 Burger King venues as franchises across the UK, including seven in the West Midlands region.

AlixPartners has now struck a rescue deal with Powerbanks, part of the Karali group of companies and the largest Burger King franchisee in the UK.

The sale comprises 34 sites and all 575 members of staff related to the venues will transfer to the new owners.

However its restaurants in Sutton Coldfield's Gracechurch Centre and in High Street, Rugby, have closed.

It is not clear at this stage how many redundancies have been made as a result of the closures.

The other West Midlands restaurants included in the deal are in Wolverhampton, Dudley, West Bromwich, Redditch and Shrewsbury.

Joint administrator Ryan Grant said: "We are delighted to have secured the sale to Powerbanks, preserving a significant number of jobs.

"We wish the business and its new owners all the best for the future.

"We would also like to thank the staff for their hard work and professionalism during the administration process."