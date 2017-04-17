'Building Brum' looks to the future

More than 70 people attended an event at international architect Broadway Malyan’s Birmingham studio to hear the latest update on the project to transform the public realm around the Snow Hill area of the city.

The event was the first in the Building Brum series, a programme of cross-disciplinary events set to run throughout 2017 looking at different aspects of Birmingham’s built environment.

The events are a collaboration between the Royal Institute of British Architects, the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors, the Institute of Civil Engineers and the British Institute of Interior Design and are sponsored by EH Smith, Interface, Johnson Tiles and Orangebox.

Conor Nolan, project manager at RIBA in the West Midlands, said: “The Building Brum series is all about bringing together people who are passionate about Birmingham and sharing the projects that are shaping its growth and influencing its future.”