Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There was a fantastic turnout for Bruton Knowles’ Birmingham office Summer Drinks Party.

Around 100 guests from the West Midlands’ business and property community enjoyed drinks and canapés at the event, which was held at Zen Metro on Cornwall Street​.

Ian Pitt, partner and head of the Birmingham office, said: “Bruton Knowles is enjoying continued success in Birmingham and the West Midlands. We are winning new instructions across all disciplines and growing our headcount with new team appointments.

“For clients and other contacts, the drinks party was an opportunity to hear about the latest developments within the business in a relaxed setting. It was great to see so many clients and colleagues there.”