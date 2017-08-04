Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Political and current affairs writer and broadcaster Julia Hartley-Brewer was the guest speaker at this year’s Investment Property Forum (IPF) annual Midlands lunch.

The former political editor, assistant editor and columnist for the Sunday Express entertained a sellout crowd with her insight and opinions on Brexit and the General Election.

More than 520 people attended the event, which was held at the International Convention Centre.

The lunch was sponsored by DLA Piper, Handelsbanken, Lambert Smith Hampton and Paradise.