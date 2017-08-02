Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Celebrities and golf professionals are gearing up for next week’s British Par 3 Championships at Nailcote Hall with organisers promising it will be the best year yet.

The four day tournament will see a wealth of well known names from entertainment, sport and, of course, golf take on the challenges of the Cromwell Course from August 8 to 11.

Celebrities taking part include former England rugby captain Mike Tindall MBE, British Formula 1 champion Nigel Mansell CBE, and first time-ers Premier League striking stars Robbie Fowler and Andrew Cole.

Spectators will also get the opportunity to see ex-England cricketer James Taylor, BBC Breakfast’s presenting duo Dan Walker and Naga Munchetty, Boyzone star Keith Duffy, Westlife’s Brian McFadden and Harry Potter actors Oliver and James Phelps (aka the Weasley twins).

Golf professionals taking part include former Ryder Cup player Jarmo Sandelin, Swiss legend Andre Bossert, Scottish Open runner-up Callum Shinkwin, US Open champion Michael Campbell and defending BP3 champion Mark Mouland.

Former Masters winner Ian Woosnam OBE, World Golf Hall of Fame member Dame Laura Davies, Italy’s greatest golfer Costantino Rocca, former Open champion Paul lawrie OBE, LPGA tour member Charley Hull and former European Solheim Cup team member Trish Johnson are also playing.

Free tickets are still on offer here

Europe’s most successful Ryder Cup captain Tony Jacklin CBE will host the event for the 10th year running

This year’s winner will receive a cheque for €50,000, the total prize fund is €150,000.

Those who don’t make it to Nailcote Hall will be able to see all the action on Sky Sports 4 and Sky Sports Mix.

Our sister newspaper, the Birmingham Mail, is also running reports on each days events.

Jacklin said, “This year we have the best line-up yet and I cannot wait to see the professional players show their skills on the course.”

Nailcote Hall owner Rick Cressman said: “Every year the BP3 seems to get better and 2017 is no different. One of the best things about the Championship is that we have a great mix of professional and celebrity involvement and I think this year’s edition proves that once again.”

The event is organised by brand agency Champions (UK) plc, Managing Director Matthew Hayes said “It is great that so many celebrities are involved in the Championship once again. This year we have an abundance of sporting greats from a range of different sports and I’m looking forward to see how they all fare.”

The Farmfoods British Par 3 Championship welcomes back title sponsor Farmfoods and event partners Nailcote Hall, Champions (UK) plc, Browns Food Group, The Eagle Tour, ITV, The Birmingham Post, Total Motion, Glenmuir, Bentley Leicester, Inspirational Magazine, Finest Catch, Champions Celebrity, VPAR Live Golf and Champions After Dinner Speakers and chosen charity for the event Rainbows Hospice for Children and Young People. Returning media partner, Sky Sports will also support the event with its usual excellent coverage.

Free tickets are still on offer here

Full line up

The Celebs

Mike Tindall MBE

Nigel Mansell CBE

Naga Munchetty

Brian McFadden

Keith Duffy

Robbie Fowler

Andy Cole

Dan Walker

Dean Ashton

Len Goodman

Derek Redmond

James Taylor (cricket)

Max Rushden

Manish Bhasin

Carl Llewellyn

Kriss Akabusi MBE

Peter Shilton OBE

Ollie Phelps

James Phelps

Georgie Bingham

Ron Atkinson

John Hartson

Eric Bristow

Keith Deller

Neil Back MBE

Lee Hendrie

Alan McInally

Ryan Sidebottom

Gordon Greenidge

Rory Lawson

Derek Redmond

Kenny Burns

Gail Emms MBE

James Jordan

Tony Christie

Jamie O’Hara

Craig Phillips

Bryan Gunn

Steve Staunton

Don Goodman

Mark Foster

Bill Roache MBE

Peter Odemwingie

The Pros

Tony Jacklin CBE

Ian Woosnam OBE

Dame Laura Davies

Costantino Rocca

Paul Lawrie OBE

Michael Campbell

Jarmo Sandelin

Trish Johnson

Andre Bossert

Callum Shinkwin

Barry Lane

Brian Barnes

Eddie Pepperell

Justin Walters

Lee Slattery

Paul Broadhurst

Peter Baker

Nick Dougherty

Phil Price

Robert Rock

DJ Russell

Gary Wolstenholme MBE

Mark Mouland

Philip Golding

Anthony Wall

Miguel Angel Martin

Santiago Luna

Des Smyth

Carl Mason

Carly Booth

David Gilford

Tommy Horton MBE

Professionals

Tony Jacklin CBE

Ian Woosnam OBE

Dame Laura Davies

Costantino Rocca

Paul Lawrie OBE

Michael Campbell

Jarmo Sandelin

Trish Johnson

Andre Bossert

Callum Shinkwin

Barry Lane

Brian Barnes

Eddie Pepperell

Justin Walters

Lee Slattery

Paul Broadhurst

Peter Baker

Nick Dougherty

Phil Price

Robert Rock