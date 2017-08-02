Celebrities and golf professionals are gearing up for next week’s British Par 3 Championships at Nailcote Hall with organisers promising it will be the best year yet.
The four day tournament will see a wealth of well known names from entertainment, sport and, of course, golf take on the challenges of the Cromwell Course from August 8 to 11.
Celebrities taking part include former England rugby captain Mike Tindall MBE, British Formula 1 champion Nigel Mansell CBE, and first time-ers Premier League striking stars Robbie Fowler and Andrew Cole.
Spectators will also get the opportunity to see ex-England cricketer James Taylor, BBC Breakfast’s presenting duo Dan Walker and Naga Munchetty, Boyzone star Keith Duffy, Westlife’s Brian McFadden and Harry Potter actors Oliver and James Phelps (aka the Weasley twins).
Golf professionals taking part include former Ryder Cup player Jarmo Sandelin, Swiss legend Andre Bossert, Scottish Open runner-up Callum Shinkwin, US Open champion Michael Campbell and defending BP3 champion Mark Mouland.
Former Masters winner Ian Woosnam OBE, World Golf Hall of Fame member Dame Laura Davies, Italy’s greatest golfer Costantino Rocca, former Open champion Paul lawrie OBE, LPGA tour member Charley Hull and former European Solheim Cup team member Trish Johnson are also playing.
Free tickets are still on offer here
Europe’s most successful Ryder Cup captain Tony Jacklin CBE will host the event for the 10th year running
This year’s winner will receive a cheque for €50,000, the total prize fund is €150,000.
Those who don’t make it to Nailcote Hall will be able to see all the action on Sky Sports 4 and Sky Sports Mix.
Our sister newspaper, the Birmingham Mail, is also running reports on each days events.
Jacklin said, “This year we have the best line-up yet and I cannot wait to see the professional players show their skills on the course.”
Nailcote Hall owner Rick Cressman said: “Every year the BP3 seems to get better and 2017 is no different. One of the best things about the Championship is that we have a great mix of professional and celebrity involvement and I think this year’s edition proves that once again.”
The event is organised by brand agency Champions (UK) plc, Managing Director Matthew Hayes said “It is great that so many celebrities are involved in the Championship once again. This year we have an abundance of sporting greats from a range of different sports and I’m looking forward to see how they all fare.”
The Farmfoods British Par 3 Championship welcomes back title sponsor Farmfoods and event partners Nailcote Hall, Champions (UK) plc, Browns Food Group, The Eagle Tour, ITV, The Birmingham Post, Total Motion, Glenmuir, Bentley Leicester, Inspirational Magazine, Finest Catch, Champions Celebrity, VPAR Live Golf and Champions After Dinner Speakers and chosen charity for the event Rainbows Hospice for Children and Young People. Returning media partner, Sky Sports will also support the event with its usual excellent coverage.
Full line up
The Celebs
Mike Tindall MBE
Nigel Mansell CBE
Naga Munchetty
Brian McFadden
Keith Duffy
Robbie Fowler
Andy Cole
Dan Walker
Dean Ashton
Len Goodman
Derek Redmond
James Taylor (cricket)
Max Rushden
Manish Bhasin
Carl Llewellyn
Kriss Akabusi MBE
Peter Shilton OBE
Ollie Phelps
James Phelps
Georgie Bingham
Ron Atkinson
John Hartson
Eric Bristow
Keith Deller
Neil Back MBE
Lee Hendrie
Alan McInally
Ryan Sidebottom
Gordon Greenidge
Rory Lawson
Derek Redmond
Kenny Burns
Gail Emms MBE
James Jordan
Tony Christie
Jamie O’Hara
Craig Phillips
Bryan Gunn
Steve Staunton
Don Goodman
Mark Foster
Bill Roache MBE
Peter Odemwingie
The Pros
Tony Jacklin CBE
Ian Woosnam OBE
Dame Laura Davies
Costantino Rocca
Paul Lawrie OBE
Michael Campbell
Jarmo Sandelin
Trish Johnson
Andre Bossert
Callum Shinkwin
Barry Lane
Brian Barnes
Eddie Pepperell
Justin Walters
Lee Slattery
Paul Broadhurst
Peter Baker
Nick Dougherty
Phil Price
Robert Rock
DJ Russell
Gary Wolstenholme MBE
Mark Mouland
Philip Golding
Anthony Wall
Miguel Angel Martin
Santiago Luna
Des Smyth
Carl Mason
Carly Booth
David Gilford
Tommy Horton MBE
