How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

British Airways cabin crew to strike after rejecting offer in pay row

  • Updated
  • By

Members of Unite will walk out on January 10, threatening disruption to flights

A380 at Birmingham airport
Video loading
The video will start in 8s Cancel
Click to play Tap to play

British Airways cabin crew are to stage a 48-hour strike after rejecting an offer aimed at resolving a pay dispute.

Members of Unite will walk out on January 10, threatening disruption to flights.

The cabin crew were due to walk out on Christmas Day and Boxing Day but the action was suspended after talks at the conciliation service Acas.

Unite said its members rejected the offer by 7-1.

The dispute involves members of the so-called mixed fleet cabin crew who joined BA in recent years.

Unite accused BA of refusing to extend a previous mandate for industrial action.

National officer Oliver Richardson said: "British Airways is needlessly provoking strike action by refusing to extend the mandate of the strike ballot and allow meaningful talks to take place.

"Instead of listening to why its 'mixed fleet' cabin crew rejected the offer negotiated at Acas, British Airways has sought instead to try and bully a workforce of young men and women who are trying to eke out a living on poverty pay.

"Such game-playing and a desire to seek confrontation is not only a great disservice to passengers, but shows an unwillingness by British Airways to engage in constructive industrial relations.

"Unite remains hopeful that a negotiated settlement which meets our members' aspirations can be achieved and would urge British Airways to engage constructively in meaningful talks to address poverty pay."

Tim Ockenden/PA Wire

A BA spokesman said: "We have been informed by Unite that it has called strike action by mixed fleet cabin crew on January 10 and 11.

"We will plan to ensure that all our customers travel to their destinations.

"Mixed fleet Unite represents only 15% of our cabin crew.

"We will publish more details for our customers on Friday January 6 once we have finalised our contingency plans.

"We are extremely disappointed that Unite has once again chosen to target our customers.

"We are now focused on protecting our customers from this unnecessary and completely unjustified action.

"Our proposal for our mixed fleet cabin crew reflects pay awards given by other companies in the UK and will ensure their reward levels remain in line with cabin crew at our airline competitors.

"It is also consistent with pay deals agreed with Unite for other British Airways colleagues."

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

Emirates launches massive 2017 sale with flights from Birmingham Airport

Air rage incidents are becoming far more frequent on flights

The company has a significant presence at Birmingham Airport and is saying hello to 2017 in style

Most Read in Business

Black Country Garden City: housing scheme for Wolverhampton's canal side
  1. Commercial Property
    Why plans for a huge Black Country garden city have been snubbed
  2. Commercial Property
    HS2 prompts rugby club to plan new home
  3. Commercial Property
    Birmingham student block sold for £13m
  4. Creative
    Exhibition highlights Birmingham's role in photography's early years
  5. Business News
    Birmingham Airport named the most punctual on Earth

Most Recent

The City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra (CBSO) in rehearsals

Most read on Birmingham Post

Black Country Garden City: housing scheme for Wolverhampton's canal side
  1. Commercial Property
    Why plans for a huge Black Country garden city have been snubbed
  2. Commercial Property
    HS2 prompts rugby club to plan new home
  3. Regional Affairs
    Why Snow Hill Midland Metro stop is getting a new name
  4. Commercial Property
    Birmingham student block sold for £13m
  5. Creative
    Exhibition highlights Birmingham's role in photography's early years
Birmingham Post

Journalists

Graeme Brown
Editor (Agenda and Business)
Enda Mullen
Business Reporter
Tamlyn Jones
Business Reporter
Neil Elkes
Local Government Correspondent
Emma McKinney
Education Correspondent
Ben Hurst
News Editor
Jonathan Walker
Political Editor