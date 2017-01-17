How we use Cookies
BMI launches three new routes from Birmingham Airport

Trio of European destinations adds to offer from city's airport with new flights to Austria, Germany and Sweden

Birmingham Airport
Three new routes are launching with BMI from Birmingham Airport this year

Airline BMI Regional is launching three new routes out of Birmingham Airport.

The new flights are to Graz in Austria, Nuremburg in Germany and Gothenburg in Sweden.

The Graz flight will commence on February 27, initially as a twice weekly service on Mondays and Fridays.

The Nuremberg and Gothenburg routes will launch on May 8, with six return flights per week.

Graz will be BMI's first destination in Austria, Nuremberg will be its seventh in Germany and Gothenburg its fourth in Sweden.

Chief commercial officer Jochen Schnadt said: "We are delighted to be introducing flights from Birmingham as part of our ever-expanding portfolio.

"BMI Regional has always offered customers an array of up-and-coming destinations to explore and enjoy and we anticipate all three routes to be popular.

"Given the many issues we are facing in different parts of Europe and the world these days, many people are looking for new experiences in more familiar regions and our new destinations have an abundance of interesting and exciting experiences to offer to customers."

William Pearson, aviation director at Birmingham Airport, added: "It is great news that BMI Regional will be offering flights to Nuremberg, Gothenburg and Graz this year.

"All three routes are currently unserved from Birmingham so we thank it for filling these gaps and offering leisure travellers the chance to visit these vibrant city break destinations."

Three new routes are launching with BMI from Birmingham Airport this year

