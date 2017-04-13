Black Country town launches BID campaign

Official launch of the campaign to form a Halesowen BID

A campaign to create a new business improvement district has launched in Halesowen.

Businesses from across the town gathered to launch a three-month campaign encouraging companies to vote 'yes' to the creation of the Halesowen BID.

If successful, it will support the development of the town and tackle issues including parking and footfall and offer support for all businesses in the area across a five-year period.

A BID is a precisely defined geographic area in which businesses pay an extra levy on their rates to fund additional services such as events and initiatives.

The campaign team said high on the BID's agenda was increasing footfall within the town by working to provide safer and cleaner streets as well as acting as a support mechanism for existing businesses.

It pledged to invest £120,000 annually back into Halesowen and its businesses.

Local MP for Halesowen and Rowley Regis James Morris joined supporters along with the West Midlands mayoral candidate Andy Street and Labour councillor Ian Cooper to back the BID's campaign.

Wayne Edwards, chairman of the Halesowen Chamber of Trade, said: "We're thrilled with the support demonstrated here.

"There is a strong passion among the people of Halesowen to create a brighter future."

Barry Wheeler, BID Development Manager, added: "One of the most important parts of the BID's success is based on creating a voice for the wide variety of businesses in Halesowen.

"We saw companies of all sizes and sectors come together to demonstrate how powerful that voice can be."