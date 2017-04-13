Black Country car supermarket to open

Car supermarket group Trade Centre UK will open its first West Midlands outlet this weekend, creating 200 jobs in the process.

The group's first car superstore in England will open a 12-acre site in Darlaston Road, Wednesbury, on Friday on the site of the old Carcraft facility.

The facility has undergone a multi-million pound investment to transform the space ahead of the launch, with a team of 90 people working around the clock for three months to give it a complete make-over.

Chief executive Andy Coulthurst said: "We're so excited to be finally opening our doors to customers in the West Midlands.

"We want to play a positive role in the community in which we operate which is why we are actively looking into ways in which we can support local sports teams and other organisations.

"Meanwhile, we are confident that our first store in England will be appreciated by value-driven car shoppers and we look forward to establishing and growing our brand throughout the UK."

The new jobs are in sales, administration and vehicle preparation and the site will act as both the retail operation and central preparation facility for additional stores the group hopes to establish in the West Midlands region.

Headquartered in South Wales, the business was established as The Trade Centre Wales in 1999 and has three existing retail sites in Neath, Merthyr Tydfil and Cardiff.