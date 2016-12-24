Birmingham's oldest wine merchant celebrates 40 years

Birmingham’s oldest wine merchant celebrated its 40th anniversary on November 10 with a stellar wine tasting attended by 250 guests.

Connolly’s, which has been trading in the city since 1976, chose the iconic Library of Birmingham as the venue to showcase over a hundred of its most recent discoveries, many of them exclusive to the Livery Street-based importer.

Enthusiastic imbibers lapped up wines from all corners of the globe with the surprise hits of the night hailing from Turkey and Uruguay.

Managing director Chris Connolly commented: “I’m not sure what my father would have made of such an eclectic range but I’m pretty confident he would have been excited by the quality.”

Pictures by Dale Martin