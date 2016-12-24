How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

Birmingham's oldest wine merchant celebrates 40 years

Connolly's wine merchant celebrated its 40th anniversary

VIEW GALLERY
Keith Price, Jayne Surman, Chris Connolly, Abigail Connolly, Tania Connolly.

Birmingham’s oldest wine merchant celebrated its 40th anniversary on November 10 with a stellar wine tasting attended by 250 guests.

Connolly’s, which has been trading in the city since 1976, chose the iconic Library of Birmingham as the venue to showcase over a hundred of its most recent discoveries, many of them exclusive to the Livery Street-based importer.

Enthusiastic imbibers lapped up wines from all corners of the globe with the surprise hits of the night hailing from Turkey and Uruguay.

Managing director Chris Connolly commented: “I’m not sure what my father would have made of such an eclectic range but I’m pretty confident he would have been excited by the quality.”

Pictures by Dale Martin

Comments
Show more comments

Recently Published

Review of 2016 - February: 'Unacceptable' development, Lib Dem leader and tributes to Cube architect

The Victorian Society hit out at plans for Louisa Ryland House in February

February saw tributes flood in following the death of the man who designed The Cube and Arena Central while the city's Lib Dems unveiled a new leader

Previous Articles

Birmingham Cathedral was the setting for the Santa Lucia Service

The Choir, Ex Cathedra Academy of Vocal Music.

The Santa Lucia Service took place at Birmingham Cathedral

Related Tags

In The News
Post People
Places
Colmore Row
Organisations
Library of Birmingham

Most Read in Business

Keith Price, Jayne Surman, Chris Connolly, Abigail Connolly, Tania Connolly.
  1. Post People
    Birmingham's oldest wine merchant celebrates 40 years
  2. Broad Street Birmingham
    Review of 2016 - February: 'Unacceptable' development, Lib Dem leader and tributes to Cube architect
  3. Commercial Property
    Jewellery Quarter cocktail bar plans thrown out
  4. Commercial Property
    Lidl wins backing for Fitness First demolition
  5. National Indoor Arena Birmingham
    Chris Rea says Birmingham NIA gig will be a 'holiday' from fighting pancreatic cancer

Most Recent

The Victorian Society hit out at plans for Louisa Ryland House in February

Most read on Birmingham Post

Keith Price, Jayne Surman, Chris Connolly, Abigail Connolly, Tania Connolly.
  1. Post People
    Birmingham's oldest wine merchant celebrates 40 years
  2. Broad Street Birmingham
    Review of 2016 - February: 'Unacceptable' development, Lib Dem leader and tributes to Cube architect
  3. Commercial Property
    Jewellery Quarter cocktail bar plans thrown out
  4. Commercial Property
    Lidl wins backing for Fitness First demolition
  5. National Indoor Arena Birmingham
    Chris Rea says Birmingham NIA gig will be a 'holiday' from fighting pancreatic cancer
Birmingham Post

Journalists

Graeme Brown
Editor (Agenda and Business)
Enda Mullen
Business Reporter
Tamlyn Jones
Business Reporter
Neil Elkes
Local Government Correspondent
Emma McKinney
Education Correspondent
Ben Hurst
News Editor
Jonathan Walker
Political Editor