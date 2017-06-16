How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

Birmingham Hippodrome appoints new chairman

Andy Hogarth takes over the hot seat from John Crabtree who has been a trustee for 16 years

Simon Hadley Birmingham Hippodrome chief executive Fiona Allan and chairman Andy Hogarth
Birmingham Hippodrome chief executive Fiona Allan and chairman Andy Hogarth

Birmingham's Hippodrome theatre has a new chairman.

Andy Hogarth, who has been a trustee since February 2015, has taken over from John Crabtree.

Having held senior roles in a wide range of businesses including retail, healthcare, hospitality and construction, he is currently chief executive of recruitment group Staffline and a trustee of an elderly care charity.

He also owns two boutique hotels in the West Midlands and is a Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants.

Mr Crabtree is stepping down after serving for 16 years as a trustee of the city centre venue.

However, he will continue in an informal ambassadorial role for the theatre alongside his other corporate and charitable activities and in his new capacity as Lord Lieutenant of the West Midlands.

Mr Hogarth said: "When I first came to Birmingham Hippodrome many years ago, there was a palpable sense of excitement.

"People have been coming to this great theatre for generations where such amazing performances have been staged.

"As someone from a non-artistic background, to be part of this is a real privilege.

"While the theatre is not reliant on public funding, we appreciate the value of subsidy for our many artistic partners.

"As a charity, we plough all our surplus back in to the business to bring new and ambitious plans to life, ensuring as many people as possible can access the arts.

"I am full of admiration for John Crabtree's exemplary stewardship and ambition over the last few years and I see our duty now as building on this success to grow the Hippodrome to the next stage."

Chief executive Fiona Allan added: "Our charitable status makes it imperative that we continue to serve the widest possible communities, ensuring that everyone is welcome.

"I look forward to working with Andy and our other trustees and with our amazing team here to take fullest advantage of the wonderful opportunities we now have for expansion, opening audiences' eyes to new artistic experiences."

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

Record visitors boost Birmingham's tourism economy

International cricket at Edgbaston boosted Birmingham's tourism economy in 2016

City welcomes all-time high as international cricket and Conservative Party Conference among events which underpin record 2016

Related Tags

Entertainment
Birmingham Hippodrome

Most Read in Business

  1. Construction
    Major plans for £125m Birmingham apartment complex
  2. Castle Bromwich
    US firm swoops for Birmingham manufacturer in £106m deal
  3. Construction
    New Birmingham building to have no electricity bills
  4. Broad Street Birmingham
    New 17-storey apartment complex to be built next to city hotel
  5. Real Estate Investors
    Real Estate Investors in triple property deal

Most Recent

Rachel Williams, DLA; Guest Speakers - Matthew Hannah, Innes England; David Chittenden, Colliers International.

Most read on Birmingham Post

  1. Construction
    Major plans for £125m Birmingham apartment complex
  2. Castle Bromwich
    US firm swoops for Birmingham manufacturer in £106m deal
  3. Construction
    New Birmingham building to have no electricity bills
  4. University of Birmingham
    Conductor's keeping the rich tradition of choral music alive
  5. Regional Affairs
    New cycle superhighway 'will block' major Birmingham junction
Birmingham Post

Journalists

Graeme Brown
Editor (Agenda and Business)
Enda Mullen
Business Reporter
Tamlyn Jones
Business Reporter
Neil Elkes
Local Government Correspondent
Emma McKinney
Education Correspondent
Ben Hurst
News Editor
Jonathan Walker
Political Editor