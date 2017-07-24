The shortlist has been announced for the third annual Future Faces awards.
Run by Greater Birmingham Chambers of Commerce, the awards recognise young professionals aged 35 and under from across the city.
There are seven categories, including a new award this year for the arts and culture sector, and from these winners an overall champion will be chosen.
Russell Jeans, the chamber's chief operating officer and judging panel chairman, said: "The volume and high calibre of applications received is a sign of how seriously the business community is taking these awards.
"As a region, it is more important than ever that we support the development of our young professionals and one way of doing this is to recognise their efforts and achievements.
"The Future Faces awards are a fantastic way of doing precisely that."
The shortlisted candidates are:
Arts and Culture
Rachael Magson, Birmingham Hippodrome Theatre
Amrit Singh, Freelance Creative Designer
Cynthia Miller, ORB Creative
Roisin Caffrey, Stan's Café
Entrepreneurship
Daniel Bridgewater, Buckt
Joe Kibbler, Icarusparts.com
Angus Drummond, Limitless Travel
Matthew Jones, Oxbridge Home Learning
Technology and Innovation
Dan Rice, Hopper HQ
Richard Westman, Kaido Group
Tom Charman, Kompas
Jeremy Lambert, Ononga
Industry
James Guest, Carney Green
Mark Hipwell, CH2M
Samuel Boot, Pennycuick Collins
Eleanor Pugh-Stanley, Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents
Sales, Marketing and Communications
Jordan Ladley, Escape Live
David Glenwright, JC Social Media
Natalie Merrix, Rewired PR
Sam Watts, Selfridges
Legal
Laura Ralfe, Irwin Mitchell
Greg Fearn, Mills & Reeve
Emma-Louise Hewitt, Standley & Co
Elizabeth Mulley, Trowers & Hamlins
Finance
James Dockerill, Deutsche Bank
Hassan Ejaz, Deutsche Bank
Jaccy Gasgoyne, Deutsche Bank
Ruzwan Boota, Mazars
The judging panel comprised operations director of Common Purpose Louise Teboul, Independent Birmingham founder Joe Schuppler, Birmingham Hippodrome chief executive Fiona Allan, CBRE senior director Gary Cardin and Millennium Point's head of marketing and events Neil Anderson.
The winners will be revealed at an awards dinner on September 15 at Edgbaston Stadium.