How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

Property consultant named Birmingham Young Professional of the Year

Michael Parker took home top prize at the 17th annual running of awards dedicated to the city's professional services sector

Michael Parker, Gleeds
Michael Parker from Gleeds has won BYPY 2017

A city property consultant has been named Birmingham Young Professional of the Year.

Michael Parker, associate director with Gleeds, took home the property and construction category at last night's awards before being crowned overall BYPY 2017.

Mr Parker will now represent the city as BYPY for the next 12 months and, for the first time, will receive a fully-funded scholarship to study for an executive MBA at Aston Business School.

Sir John Peace, chairman of the Midlands Engine who led this year's judging panel, said: "Michael demonstrated a clear understanding of the strategic issues facing Birmingham over the coming years as well as a clear commitment to developing talent in the city.

"His charitable work impressed all of the judges and he is an immensely engaging and credible ambassador for Birmingham's professional community."

David Hardman, chief executive of Innovation Birmingham, was handed the inspiring leader award for his work nurturing and promoting the city's tech and start-up community.

The other winners are below and click through here to see the full shortlist:

Finance

Adam Rollason, Higgs & Sons

HR, Recruitment and Training

Rob Markwell, Pitch Consultants

Legal

Lauren Hartigan-Pritchard, Thursfields

Marketing and Communications

Ria Blagburn, GrowBeyond

Technology

James Nestoruk, Stickee Technology

Aspiring Talent (for 16 to 24 year olds still in education or training)

Sarah Fraser, Deloitte

Tara Tomes, chairman of networking group BPS Birmingham Future which organises the awards, added: "For the past 17 years, through our high-profile event, we've been able to place a spotlight on young professionals who are already creating a positive impact within their firm, the business and professional services sector, our city, and their own careers.

"As with every year, the calibre of candidates was so impressive and last night we showcased passionate and talented finalists who all deserved to be centre stage.

"Huge congratulations to our winners including Michael - his impressive career progression and dedication to the city really shone through on judging day and I am delighted we have talent like his in our city."

The awards were held at the ICC in Birmingham and presented by TV and radio broadcaster Colin Murray.

Comments
Show more comments

Recently Published

Birmingham PR agency boosts team

The team at PR agency Liquid in Birmingham (from left): Ben Tucker, Ben Carrett, Faith Whitehouse, Aimee Wood, Richard McComb, Madeline Arnold and Jon Perks

Liquid makes series of promotions and appointments after experiencing period of growth

Previous Articles

BYPY 2017 finalists unveiled

Who will join 2016 champion Abby Corfan on the list of BYPY winners?

Shortlist announced for annual celebration of young talent in Birmingham's professional services community

Related Tags

In The News
Technology
Colmore Business District
Law
Events
BYPY
Organisations
Deloitte
Places
Colmore Row

Most Read in Business

Michael Parker from Gleeds has won BYPY 2017
  1. BYPY
    Property consultant named Birmingham Young Professional of the Year
  2. Commercial Property
    Mystery over sudden closure of £1million restaurant in city centre
  3. University of Birmingham
    University of Birmingham sweeps board at RICS Awards
  4. Marketing
    Birmingham PR agency boosts team
  5. Colmore Row
    BYPY 2017 finalists unveiled

Most Recent

Most read on Birmingham Post

Michael Parker from Gleeds has won BYPY 2017
  1. BYPY
    Property consultant named Birmingham Young Professional of the Year
  2. Commercial Property
    Mystery over sudden closure of £1million restaurant in city centre
  3. University of Birmingham
    University of Birmingham sweeps board at RICS Awards
  4. Marketing
    Birmingham PR agency boosts team
  5. Regional Affairs
    It's Birmingham V Liverpool in battle to host 2022 Commonwealth Games
Birmingham Post

Journalists

Graeme Brown
Editor (Agenda and Business)
Enda Mullen
Business Reporter
Tamlyn Jones
Business Reporter
Neil Elkes
Local Government Correspondent
Emma McKinney
Education Correspondent
Ben Hurst
News Editor
Jonathan Walker
Political Editor