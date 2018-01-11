Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Birmingham has won the right to host a major transatlantic business conference - boosting the city's international reputation on the back of its successful 2022 Commonwealth Games bid.

The British American Business Council (BABC) annual conference takes place from June 6 to 8 and is expected to attract delegates from across the UK and North America.

The decision follows Birmingham's presence at the conference in Chicago last May when the Midlands chapter of the BABC received wide praise for sending the biggest delegation from a single city.

Professor Julian Beer, president of the BABC Midlands Chapter and deputy vice-chancellor at Birmingham City University, said: "We are tremendously proud to have won the right to stage this important conference.

"It is vital that as a city and a country we explore new markets for the post-Brexit era and the BABC can play a vital role.

"Each year, the conference brings together members of its chapters to its annual transatlantic business conference for a two-day programme of high-level business discussions and networking among senior executives from a broad cross-section of business sectors who are actively engaged in transatlantic business.

"The conference was a huge success five years ago when it was last held in Birmingham and we're delighted that the spotlight will again fall on the city.

"The transatlantic relationship will be of even greater importance post-Brexit."

The event has previously been held in London, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Washington DC and Chicago and will be hosted at several venues across Birmingham.

Paul Faulkner, chief executive of Greater Birmingham Chambers of Commerce, added: "Our large and influential presence in Chicago won us many friends and we are delighted that the BABC is bringing the conference back to Birmingham.

"We are extremely proud to win the right to hold the conference in the city and, for the chamber, it is further confirmation of our growing international influence, not just in transatlantic trade but the rest of the world.

"We have just launched the Greater Birmingham Commonwealth Chamber of Commerce as part of a drive to promote a secure business across Commonwealth countries as we prepare for Brexit.

"The EU will remain a vitally important trading partner but our mission now is to strengthen our reach across the Atlantic and to the rest of the world through our International Hub."

Chamber president Paul Kehoe said: "This is another tremendous opportunity to put Birmingham on the world stage.

"We want to attract as many people as possible from all over the world to Birmingham so that they can take the message back home that we are a tremendous place to do business."