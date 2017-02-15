Birmingham travel agency catches Prince Andrew's eye

A Birmingham agency which helps people with disabilities enjoy travelling has won a place in the next stage of a business growth programme led by the Duke of York.

Limitless Travel, which is based in the Colmore Business District, was one of three firms chosen at the latest round of Pitch@Palace and will now go forward to a boot camp in Nottingham.

Pitch@Palace is an initiative set up by Prince Andrew to guide, help and connect entrepreneurs with potential supporters in order to accelerate and grow their businesses.

The Dragons' Den-style initiative is currently on a UK tour and came to Birmingham this week where entrepreneurs from 16 different companies pitched their businesses to Prince Andrew and a panel of experts.

The visit to Birmingham focused on human technology and brought together entrepreneurs in fields such as healthcare, robotics, connected devices, wearable technology and virtual reality.

A judging panel, supported by an audience vote, selected three companies to progress to the boot camp next month where they will receive business support, investment advice and pitch development.

Finalists will then have the opportunity to network and pitch at the main Pitch@Palace event at St James's Palace in April.

The other winners were London-based Desolenator, a developer of clean technology which uses solar power to make dirty water drinkable, and Nottingham-based NuVision Biotherapies which has created treatments for certain eye diseases.

KPMG's regional chairman Karl Edge (left) with Pitch@Palace winners from NuVision, Limitless Travel and Desolenator

The Duke of York praised the quality of the entrants and highlighted the importance of entrepreneurship and the start-up sector to helping the UK economy.

"These events show we can find local solutions to national problems," he said.

"Entrepreneurs are hugely important to the UK and in most cases there are key things they need to grow such as mentoring, advice and investment.

"We find people who are able to help."

He added: "The quality of the businesses has been outstanding and some of them are quite new but the pitches have been excellent.

"This city is rich in entrepreneurial activity and entrepreneurs themselves.

"They used to go to London but it's now more cost effective to come to places like Birmingham so we are very interested in getting around the country to find that talent."

The event was held at the city centre offices of financial services firm KPMG which is also a sponsor and founding partner of Pitch@Palace.

Midlands regional chairman Karl Edge said: "The entrepreneurs really set the bar high with some exceptional quality pitches, showcasing the creativity and innovation the Midlands has to offer.

"There's never been a more exciting time to be in the Midlands and this event is testament to the talented people we have across the region.

"Well done to all of the entrepreneurs who took part and good luck to those progressing onto the boot camp. We look forward to seeing the winning businesses at the final stage of the competition."