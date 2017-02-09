How we use Cookies
Birmingham tech firm launches Instagram scheduling app

Hopper expands its product portfolio following success of desktop device which allows Instagram users to schedule posts

Mike Bandar (left) and James Vardy, co-founders of Hopper

A Birmingham tech firm which developed what is claimed to be the world's first scheduling tool for Instagram has now launched a new app.

Hopper was previously only available as a desktop device but has now been joined a sister app.

The tool helps users of photo-sharing website Instagram to post content for a specific date and time, similar to applications such as Hootsuite and Buffer which offer the service for social networking sites like as Facebook and Twitter.

Hopper claims to will be able to save users 30 hours a month and "give social media professionals their evenings and weekends back".

Last year, the company secured £100,000 from the Birmingham Post Growth Fund as part of a new round of funding to help it develop the tool.

With its initial desktop offering, more than 2,000 customers have signed up to use Hopper linking thousands of accounts, including major brands, individuals and marketing agencies.

The scheduler and app has estimated that it will save social media pros £32 million a year in time.

Hopper co-founder Mike Bandar said: "There are dozens of tools that allow you to automatically schedule posts for other social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter but nothing that enabled automatic posting directly to Instagram.

"Stopping and starting tasks during the working day to remember to post on Instagram can be a thing of the past and, given many brands expect proactive out-of-hours posts, we vow to give social media professionals their evenings and weekends back.

"So far, the positive feedback and interest we've had has been overwhelming.

"Now we're expanding our offering to enable people to post from their mobile too, we're not so sure our status as a scheduling secret will last."

