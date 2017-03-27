How we use Cookies
The Birmingham REP celebrates International Women's Day

Some of the city's most influential businesswomen came together to celebrate International Women's Day at Birmingham Repertory Theatre

Angela Maxwell, Trina Jones, Josie Lawrence.

Some of the city's most influential businesswomen came together to celebrate International Women's Day at Birmingham Repertory Theatre.

Top of the bill for the evening was Birmingham comedienne Josie Lawrence.

Josie, a patron of the REP and one of the country's best-loved actresses, gave guests an insight to her career and her love of The REP which she attended as a child before going on to take centre stage in many productions.

Reflecting on International Women's Day, Josie told guests that throughout her career she had often been the only woman in productions and companies and so, in an attempt to provide more opportunities for fellow female performers, she created the all-female improv group The Glenda J Collective.

The evening also gave guests the chance to view hand-made costumes created by The REP's wardrobe department alongside archive photographs of many leading ladies, including Judi Dench, June Brown and Maureen Lipman, who have appeared in REP productions throughout its 100-year history.

Birmingham finance firm merges with London rival

Jasper Corporate Finance has teamed up with Assay to expand footprint and range of services

Forum launched for PAs and executive assistants

Dawn Adlam, BizLinks; Daniel Skermer, Park Regis; Joan Smith, Solihull Chamber of Commerce.

The Birmingham PA Forum aims to bring together personal and executive assistants from across the West Midlands region

