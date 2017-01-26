How we use Cookies
Rich List 2017 sponsors UBS reveal how Business positivity will help deal with changing world

Phillip Wood, from UBS Wealth Management in the Midlands, looks ahead to an uncertain 2017 and what it could mean for investors

Phillip Wood, head of the Midlands region for UBS Wealth Management
Once again, UBS Wealth Management is delighted to be sponsoring the Birmingham Post's Rich List 2017.

As I glance through the individuals in this year's list, it again strikes me how diverse and vibrant our local economy is.

Indeed, 2016 was an exceptional year for the Midlands and our local businesses, highlighted not least by the number of corporate finance deals announced over the past 12 months, the level of which indicates a sense of long-term optimism about the region.

It is with this sense of positivity about the local economy that we move into 2017. However, the next few years will not all be plain sailing.

There are a number of factors occupying the minds of entrepreneurs, businesses leaders and investors alike, and not just those in our own region, but also across the UK and internationally.

Whether it is political uncertainty, economic volatility or changing consumer behaviours, the challenges of creating and protecting wealth are increasingly interconnected and global in nature.

This year, for example, we will see the triggering of Article 50 and the beginning of negotiations for Britain's exit from the EU.

We'll also get our first glimpse of the priorities for the Trump administration in the US and, in addition to this, a raft of elections across Europe could all fundamentally change the political make-up of the continent.

While the outcome of these events remains neither clear, nor the consequences predictable, a sense of uncertainty will continue to hang over markets and have a knock-on effect for even the most locally minded investor or entrepreneur.

In a year when global trends look set to shape local fortunes, it has never been more important for individuals to find a way to join the dots between these issues and their individual goals and objectives.

Whether it is about finding new opportunities to expand your business or your investment portfolio, or indeed to protect them against emerging threats, placing your own objectives in the context of wider trends and issues is key.

At UBS, helping clients achieve their goals, whatever they might be, is at the heart of our business.

We have the largest regional footprint of any other global wealth manager, meaning our clients benefit from having access to on-the-ground advisers who live and work in the same communities that they do.

This proximity allows our advisers to build closer relationships with our clients, enabling them to better understand their situation and to offer more tailored advice as to how they'll meet their long-term objectives.

At the same time, our chief investment office - which employs more than 900 people globally - leaves no stone unturned as it seeks to understand and analyse the changing world around us.

This gives our clients access to eyes and ears across the globe, ensuring they can stay ahead through the early identification of both investment risks and investment opportunities.

It is this unique combination - the resources and experience of the world's largest wealth manager, delivered through the lens of a local adviser - that we believe offers clients the best approach for meeting their objectives in an increasingly complex world.

I'd like to take the opportunity to congratulate all the individuals on this year's Rich List and to wish them, and all readers, the very best for 2017.

The Midlands has it all to play for and we look forward to working with our clients to help them navigate the year ahead and continue to deliver success for themselves and the community.

Phillip Wood is head of the Midlands region for UBS Wealth Management

Rich List 2017 Top 20

Guo Guangchang - £4.2bn Lord Bamford - £3.3bn Guochuan Lai - £2.8bn John Bloor - £125 bn Jacques Gaston Murray - £1.1 bn Dr Tony Xia - £990m Ranjit and Baljinder Boparan - £850m Lord Paul of Marylebone - £800m Lord Edmiston - £750m Tony Gallagher - £600m Caspar MacDonald Hall - £550m Sir Peter Rigby - £550m Kevin Cash - £500m Roy Richardson - £480m Paul Suen Cho Hung - £450m Thomas Mackie - £440m Sir Paul Ruddock - £300m Richard Harpin - £290m Kevin Threlfall - £280m Paul Newey - £240m
