Birmingham Post Rich List 2017 now online

You can read the 2017 version of our very popular supplement by using our PageSuite digital software

It's here and now online.

The 2017 Birmingham Post Rich List counts down the wealthiest movers and shakers within the city and wider West Midlands region and this year has a distinctly oriental feel.

Big money deals over the past 12 months to buy some of our top football clubs have seen new faces added to the list, including Wolverhampton Wanderers' owner Guo Guangchang and Guochuan Lai, the new man at the helm of West Bromwich Albion.

But familiar faces still abound with air-conditioning billionaire Jacques Gaston Murray, Black Sabbath singer Ozzy Osbourne and construction entrepreneur Peter Horton and family all featuring again.

Visit the dedicated Rich List section of the Birmingham Post website for more details about those included in the 2017 countdown or click through to read a digital version here.

