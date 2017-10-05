Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Birmingham Post Power 250 is back and we want your help.

In spring last year, we published our inaugural look at the 250 most powerful and influential people in Birmingham and the West Midlands and it certainly prompted plenty of discussion and debate.

But a lot has changed since then.

A former retail executive has been chosen as the West Midlands' first ever directly elected mayor while Birmingham City Council has seen its leader and chief executive both leave their roles.

Big business continues to thrive in the region with HSBC nearing completion of its new UK head office in Birmingham city centre while Jaguar Land Rover and Aston Martin continue to expand and invest.

This year, we are asking for your help in compiling the list.

Do you know a prominent member of the region's business or civic community who you think should be included?

Maybe they are a charity campaigner, community leader, business figurehead or politician leading the agenda on major issues affecting the region.

We are seeking suggestions from all walks of life whether that be health, science, business, politics or culture.

Birmingham Post editor-in-chief Marc Reeves said: "Compiling the 2016 Power 250 was a very difficult task and we're expecting nothing different this time around.

"As the region's political and economic landscape changes, new faces emerge as key players in the future prosperity of the city and wider region.

"We're hoping our readers will come forward with some great suggestions to be considered for the 2017 list."

This year's Power 250 is once again being supported by Qatar Airways.

