Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Birmingham Post Power 250 is back for 2017 but how does someone end up on the list?

What sort of criteria set the powerful and influential apart from the man or woman on the street and which sectors have made a strong performance in the 2017 list?

Power and influence can come in many forms.

Obvious candidates such as West Midlands Mayor Andy Street and Birmingham City Council leader Ian Ward were always going to feature but what of those quieter souls who go about their business with a little less shouting but can still wield the hand of influence.

HSBC UK is moving thousands of staff to Birmingham and its chief executive Ian Stuart will control the direction of the new separated arm of the bank and its Broad Street head office, meaning he must be included.

The chief executives of Birmingham charities such as St Basils and Acorns run organisations providing vital services but can also influence public policy while anti-gun campaigner Marcia Shakespeare has potentially influenced thousands of young people through her talks.

Then there is the city's thriving arts and dining out scenes which are again well represented through key figures such as CBSO music director Mirga Grazinyte-Tyla and our Michelin-starred chefs like Adam Stokes and Glynn Purnell.

We have considered not just Birmingham itself but also the area covered by the West Midlands Combined Authority, comprising the Black Country, Coventry and Solihull.

Entrants do not have to be based in the West Midlands full time to be considered, it is simply their influence here which is key.

When looking at the sector breakdown, manufacturing comes out on top with 22 entrants including the heads of Jaguar Land Rover and Aston Martin alongside the man leading the pioneering research centre Horiba Mira.

Other well-represented sectors in the 2017 list include politics, business and the media.

The full breakdown of sectors by representation can be seen below and the 2017 list can be read in full here.

We do not claim to have the definitive list and maybe we have omitted someone you consider to be worthy of inclusion - but this is certainly the best place to start the debate.

The Birmingham Post Power 250 2017 is published in association with Qatar Airways and Birmingham Airport.

The printed supplement is out now in this week's edition of the Birmingham Post newspaper.

Academia – 11

Arts & Culture – 17

Business – 14

Campaigners and Activists – 9

Charity – 9

Construction – 12

Creative and Digital – 4

Education – 6

Finance – 11

Food and drink – 12

Health – 11

Hospitality & Leisure – 9

Legal – 11

Manufacturing – 22

Media – 11

Politics – 14

Property – 11

Public Sector – 18

Retail – 13

Science – 2

Sport – 12

Trade Unions – 2

Transport – 5

Utilities and Telecoms – 4