Lee Barron, TUC

Lee Barron was appointed regional secretary for the Midlands TUC in 2014. He is based in the TUC's Birmingham office and is its senior representative in the Midlands. He was a regional representative for the postal and telecom workers union, the CWU for 26 years, leading high profile campaigns against the privatisation of Royal Mail. He was the youngest ever CWU official and has championed the TUC's "Dying to Work" charter aimed at helping employees who become terminally ill at work.

Ravi Subramanian, Unison

Ravi Subramanian is the West Midlands regional secretary for public service union Unison, which is the biggest trade union in the West Midlands with more than 120,000 members spread across 93 branches. More than 70 per cent of Unison members are women. Mr Subramanian, a former energy manager with Nottingham City Council, has worked for Unison for 17 years and became regional secretary in 2011. He has a first class honours degree in mechanical and electrical engineering.