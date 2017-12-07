Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Charles Chance, Nimvelo

Charles Chance is the founder and chief executive of Nimvelo, a company set up to provide phone services tailored for start-up businesses. It is an internet-based communications business, looking at effective ways of working, including cloud-based phone systems. He has launched and run a number of communications and online businesses, having originally been IT manager for Walsall-based, not-for-profit organisation Breathing Space which helped aspiring entrepreneurs set up businesses. Nimvelo is based on the Innovation Birmingham Campus and supports UK charities by offering Nimvelo Phone free of rental.

Liv Garfield, Severn Trent Water

Liv Garfield is chief executive of Severn Trent Water, appointed in 2014, and a former chief executive of BT's Openreach business where she oversaw the £2.5 million rollout of fibre broadband to two-thirds of the UK. At 38, she was the youngest female chief executive of a FTSE company and listed at number ten in Fortune Magazine's hottest rising business stars. A Cambridge graduate, she resigned from the board of Tesco in 2015 to concentrate on her Severn Trent role.

Richard Harpin, Homeserve

With Homeserve, Richard Harpin has turned an emergency plumbing business backed by South Staffordshire Water into a multinational company. The Walsall-based home maintenance and insurance firm is building up its overseas business - in particular in the United States. The business turns over around £785 million a year. Customer numbers now stand at around seven million with more than two-thirds of them outside the UK. Mr Harpin is a significant shareholder and chief executive at Homeserve.

Michael Lewis, E.On UK

Michael Lewis took the helm of Coventry-based E.On UK in April following the retirement of Tony Cocker, having previously led E.On's climate and renewables arm since 2015. He has worked in the energy sector for more than 25 years. Mr Lewis joined Powergen in 1993, working in technical and environmental roles before moving into corporate strategy. When E.On acquired Powergen, he moved to Düsseldorf as vice-president of corporate development before becoming chief operating officer responsible for global windpower development, construction and operations.