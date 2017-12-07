Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Prof Jo Bradwell, The Binding Site

Professor Jo Bradwell founded Birmingham-based medical diagnostics company Binding Site in 1983. The company was spun out of research work undertaken at the University of Birmingham. The team developed a new way to produce highly sensitive antibodies which could be used for diagnostic tests to identify childhood immune deficiencies and blood cancers in adults. Realising they had identified a process with huge commercial potential internationally, the research team, led by Mr Bradwell, created the Binding Site as a commercial venture. In 2011, Mr Bradwell sold the majority of the shares in the medical diagnostics company to private investment group Nordic Capital but he retains a shareholding and remains on the board.

Norman Price OBE, Birmingham Science City

Norman Price is chairman of Birmingham Science City - a post he as held since 2008. Established 11 years ago, Birmingham Science City is a partnership of public, private and academia sectors to promote science and technology in the city and stimulate innovation. Mr Price is also a non-executive director of Alta Innovations and was a senior industrialist responsible for innovation at the Department of Trade and Industry. He is also chairman of the Regional Finance Forum which supplies funding to SMEs.