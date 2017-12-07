Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Atkins, Hammerson

Hammerson acquired the Grand Central shopping centre from Birmingham City Council for £335 million. The London- and Paris-based retail operator also owns Bullring and it set to acquire Merry Hill owner Intu. David Atkins - a chartered surveyor by profession - is Hammerson's chief executive. He has had a variety of roles at Hammerson, including responsibility for the firm's entire UK retail portfolio. He is a non-executive director of Whitbread, a member of the policy committee of the British Property Federation, a director and trustee of the Reading Real Estate Foundation and a governor and trustee of the Berkhamsted Schools Group

Peter Blakemore, Blakemores

Peter Blakemore is chairman of Wolverhampton-based food wholesalers AF Blakemore and Sons. Blakemore’s is one of the biggest food supply companies in the UK and is also a key player in the Spar Group, running over 300 Spar shops throughout the country through Blakemore Retail. The group also services around 800 Spar shops and is the largest member of the Landmark Wholesale Group. He stood down from the Spar International board earlier this year. In June, he received Spar's highest award - the Adriaan van Well Medal for his outstanding contribution to the chain.

Keith Bradshaw, Listers

Keith Bradshaw held the ceremonial role of High Sheriff of the County of West Midlands for 2016-17, making him the Queen's judicial representative in the county. He co-founded the Listers car dealership with business partner Terry Lister 38 years ago. Since then, it has grown into England's largest independent dealer group. The Stratford-upon-Avon-based company makes good profits, boosted by its expanding portfolio of dealerships across the Midlands, East Anglia and the north of England. Mr Bradshaw made his fortune from care homes and sold his Takare care company to BUPA for £300 million.

Raj Chatha, European Food Brokers

A successful drinks distribution business has provided Raj Chatha with a healthy fortune. Mr Chatha and his family run the consistently profitable European Food Brokers International - part of EFB Holdings - in Walsall. The business turns over more than £75 million a year and includes EFB Retail, EFB Leisure, Oddbins, Whittalls Wines and Wine Cellar Trading, as well as property interests. With bases in Halifax and Gateshead as well as Walsall, EHB is now one of the largest family-owned independent drinks distributors in the UK. Mr Chatha is a former chairman and board director of Nisa.

Andrew Cole MBE, Touchwood/NEC

Andrew Cole is new revenue development director at the NEC group, a post he will take up in January. For the last three and half years, he has been general manager of the Touchwood Shopping Centre in Solihull. He joined Touchwood from Solihull's Ramada Hotel where he was general manager. He has served on a number of Solihull's business organisations including the Solihull Tourism Forum, the Solihull Town Centre Crime Reduction Forum, Solihull Shopmobility and the Chamber of Commerce of which he is a vice-president. He is a board member of the Arden Multi-Academy Trust and a volunteer "Blood Bike" rider, delivering supplies to NHS hospitals. He received the MBE last year for services to retail and charity.

Steve Hewlett, Retail Birmingham

Steve Hewlett is manager of the Retail Birmingham Business Improvement District. He has led the Retail BID since 2010, having previously been with the Birmingham City Centre Partnership. As well as working with the team to develop the BID's proposals until 2022, he has responsibility for working with the city council, the police, Transport for West Midlands and other agencies on ensuring the maximum support for the city's shop owners and centre managers.

Phil Innes, Loki Wines

Loki Wines in Birmingham's Great Western Arcade has won 11 major national awards in the last three years. Phil Innes is founder and owner of Loki, which is named after the Norse god of mischief. Before setting up Loki in 2011, he worked for Threshers while studying at the University of Manchester, and it was here that he developed his enthusiasm for, particularly new, undiscovered varieties. He has an online wine business called SloshBox Wine and Beverages.

Michaela Moore, Bullring and Grand Central

Michaela Moore was appointed as general manager at Birmingham's Bullring in 2014. In June this year, Grand Central was added to her responsibilities, giving her one of the largest retail briefs in the UK. She brings 25 years of retail experience to the role, having held positions in a variety of markets from luxury brands to fast fashion. Before her current post, she was at fashion brand Jaeger, overseeing e-commerce, marketing and retail operations. Before that, she held several senior roles at Burberry where she looked after more than 160 store openings and refurbishments across Europe including the brand's flagship store on London's Regent Street.

David Pardoe, Mailbox

David Pardoe is head of marketing, retail and tenant engagement at the Mailbox. His remit includes Harvey Nichols, BOSS, the BBC, Malmaison and more than 20 bars and restaurants. He sits on the board of the Birmingham Retail Business Improvement District. Mailbox recently launched an integrated app which uses location-aware technology to allow customers to interact with stores and outlets before they arrive, during and after their visits, browsing shop catalogues, making table reservations or pre-ordering food.

Richard and Brenda Smith, PCMS

Having built up retail software provider PCMS for the last 35 years, computer programmer Richard Smith and his wife Brenda have just sold the Coventry business to its management. PCMS supplies its retail software to Arcadia, John Lewis, Waitrose, Ann Summers, Waterstones, Marks and Spencer and Poundworld among others. PCMS has its headquarters on the Westwood Business park as well as offices in Huntingdon. Its international reach includes a North American subsidiary in Cincinnati, as well as operations or distributors in Argentina, Mexico, Peru, Italy, Australia, South Africa and around the Pacific Rim. Chief executive Tony Houldsworth has led a management buyout backed by Inflexion Private Equity.

Barry Williams, Poundland

Barry Williams joined Poundland in 2016 as trading director. Within a year he was promoted to managing director. The former Asda chief customer officer had been poised to join Morrison's but chose Poundland instead. Cut-price retail empire Poundland sells more than £1billion of goods a year. Everton-born but living in Warwickshire, he has a reputation as a dealmaker and hit the headlines by launching a British rival to Toblerone and stocking a budget range of sex toys.

Lisa Williams, John Lewis

Appointed in 2015, Lisa Williams was the first head of branch at John Lewis's regional flagship store in the Grand Central shopping development. John Lewis has invested £3 million in the 250,000 sq ft department store which is the largest outside London. Shirley-born, she has been with John Lewis for more than 25 years. She was previously head of branch at the firm's High Wycombe store, overseeing a major redevelopment which led to a 27 per cent growth in sales.

Woon Wing Yip OBE, Wing Yip

Woon Wing Yip arrived in the UK by boat from Hong Kong in 1959, taking a month to complete the journey. He had just £10 in his pocket. Now his Nechells-based oriental grocery business turns over more than £100 million a year. As well as the superstore, the Nechells site also includes a 30,000 sq ft warehouse, as well as a business centre, two restaurants and the Bank of East Asia. Wing Yip supplies more than 2,000 Chinese restaurants throughout the UK. His four major outlets in Birmingham, Manchester, Cricklewood and Croydon stock more than 4,500 oriental items. The business is run by Wing Yip's nephew Henry Yap.