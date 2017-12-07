Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Grant Adams, Sertec

Grant Adams is group chief executive of Coleshill-based Sertec. Sertec is a world leader in presswork, welded assemblies, tube and exhaust work and wire forming, with five factories in the UK and a tooling operation in China. Passionate Aston Villa fan Mr Adams had previously been managing director at Sertec. He was instrumental in securing £20 million funding for the company from the BGF and Lloyds Commercial Banking to support the launch of a new press shop.

David Ball, Elta

David Ball is chairman of the fast-growing Kingswinford-based Elta Group, a £100 million turnover, privately owned family business operating in seven countries around the world, with Australasia being its biggest market following the acquisition of Major Air in 2016. Pre-tax profits in 2016 were £2.35 million. The Ball family made their fortune from the sale of Dudley-based fan-maker Air Movement to aerospace giant Smiths Industries. Air Movement was founded by David Ball's father in the early 1970s. The sale to Smiths in 1996 netted £47 million. The Balls retained part of the business - Elta Fans - and re-launched the company as the Elta Group. Away from fans, Mr Ball is a fan of Led Zeppelin.

Lord Anthony Bamford, JCB

Lord Anthony Bamford has the formal title of Baron Bamford of Daylesford in the County of Gloucestershire and Wootton in the County of Staffordshire. He has spent more than 50 years at JCB - the company his father founded in 1945 - and 42 years as chairman. With more than 6,000 employees in 11 UK factories, exporting more than three-quarters of its production, JCB turns over £2.6 billion a year and is estimated to contribute at least £1.5 billion to national GDP, £600 million to the exchequer and 24,000 jobs overall to the UK economy.

Lord Kumar Bhattacharyya, Warwick Manufacturing Group

Professor Lord Kumar Bhattacharyya founded the Warwick Manufacturing Group at the University of Warwick in 1980 and remains its chairman and motivational force. The organisation seeks to improve the competitiveness of industry through innovative research, education and knowledge transfer programmes. WMG employs more than 300 staff with a similar number seconded from industry. It has built up a global reputation in automotive research and digital and medical technology and has a well-regarded graduate development scheme. Former Lucas apprentice Lord Bhattacharyya, made a Labour peer in 2004, is a Fellow of the Royal Society.

Ranjit Boparan, 2 Sisters Food Group

Ranjit Boparan's West Bromwich-based company - best known for its Buxted brand of whole chickens and chicken dishes - supplies most major supermarkets and has been very successful despite a Food Standards Agency investigation following an ITV/Guardian probe into food safety standards at his West Bromwich factory. His career in food began behind the counter of a butcher's shop in Bilston - the town where he was born. The 2 Sisters business was founded in 1993 and remains a private company, with husband and wife team Ranjit and Baljinder Boparan the sole shareholders. Mr Boparan, who lives in Little Aston, is chief executive.

Ian Callum, Jaguar Land Rover

Ian Callum is director of design at Jaguar. The man behind Jaguar's award-winning designs is an ex-student of Glasgow School of Art. After that, he took a Masters in vehicle design at the Royal College of Art in London and has been designing Jaguars since 1999. Before that he worked at Ford and TWR where he worked on high-profile projects for Aston Martin, Nissan and Volvo. Dumfries-born, Mr Callum designed the successful Jaguar XF and its future generations and has moved Jaguar into new segments with the F-Pace and the 2018 electric I-Pace. His brother Moray is vice-president of design at Ford.

Glenn Caton, Mondelēz International

Glenn Caton is president of Northern Europe for Mondelēz International which is home to well-known brands Cadbury, Maynards Bassetts and Oreo. As well as Cadbury in Bournville, he has responsibility for the rest of the UK, as well as Ireland and Scandinavia. Yorkshire born and Aston University educated, he is also chairman of the Cadbury Foundation. He has overseen Mondelēz's £200 million investment in the UK including £75 million for the next generation of manufacturing at Cadbury, Bournville. Before joining Mondelēz, he was managing director of Direct Wines in Reading and studied finance at Harvard Business School.

Douglas Dawson, Liberty

Glaswegian Douglas Dawson is chief executive of Liberty Industries Group and one of his major tasks is to oversee the integration of Caparo's steel and engineering businesses which Liberty acquired in 2015. He was previously chief operating officer for Caparo's worldwide operations. He received an Alumni Achievement Award for Engineering and Industrial Management in 2014 and an honorary doctorate in engineering from Glasgow Caledonian University in 2016. Mr Dawson was co-owner of the Invicta Partnership where he gained a reputation for transforming major manufacturing industries and raising investment funding.

Dick Elsy, High Value Manufacturing Catapult

Dick Elsy is chief executive of the Shirley-based High Value Manufacturing Catapult - a government funded organisation supported by Innovate UK dedicated to bridging the gap between industry and academia and providing access to world-class R&D facilities and expertise. He joined the Catapult from Torotrak, a gearless traction drive innovator, where he was chief executive. Mr Elsy was previously product development director of Jaguar Cars and was also a member of the executive board at Land Rover where he was instrumental in developing and launching the Land Rover Freelander. He is a board member of the Aerospace Growth Fellowship and a member of the Automotive Council's Technology Group.

George Gillespie OBE, Horiba MIRA

George Gillespie joined the Motor Industry Research Association testing facility as chief executive in 2009 and has led the turnaround in the facility's fortunes. The business has grown by more than 50 per cent in recent years, with an increasing international reputation, and has recently announced the creation of an advanced battery development facility. In 2015, Mr Gillespie led the sale of MIRA to Horiba of Japan. As well as his MIRA responsibilities, Mr Gillespie is a board member of Leicestershire Local Enterprise Partnership, a member of the CBI East Midlands Council and chairman of the Intelligent Connected Vehicles Group of the UK Automotive Council.

Bernd Gress, BMW Hams Hall

Bernd Gress took over as plant director at BMW's Hams Hall engine plant earlier this year. He was previously based at the company's engine manufacturing facility in China. Mr Gress was educated at the Technical University in Munich and has been with BMW since 1996, working mainly in the powertrain division, including a three-year spell at Hams Hall between 2005 and 2008. Hams Hall is developing fast with production of three-cylinder engines for the BMW i8 hybrid plug-in sports car along with the firm's next generation of engines.

Sanjeev Gupta, Liberty House

Sanjeev Gupta is executive chairman of the Liberty House Group which has acquired much of the UK's steel and engineering capacity including swathes of Caparo Group's assets. Born into a family of industrialists in the Punjab, he graduated from Cambridge with an MA in economics and management. He founded Liberty House in 1992 while still an undergraduate. It is now an international player in steel and non-ferrous metals and has bases in more than 30 countries. It turns over more than £5 billion a year. Liberty has become one of the UK's largest automotive component manufacturers. Mr Gupta provides supply chain and trade financing for medium-sized companies through his own bank - Wyelands Bank.

Clive Hickman, MTC

Clive Hickman has overseen the establishment and rapid growth of the Manufacturing Technology Centre on Ansty Park, Coventry. The MTC houses some of the most advanced manufacturing machinery in the world and bridges the gap between academia and industry. The MTC campus includes the Lloyds Bank Advanced Manufacturing Training Centre, the National Additive Centre and the Aerospace Research Centre. Before becoming chief executive of the MTC in 2011 Dudley-born, Mr Hickman had more than 35 years of experience in the automobile industry, culminating in the position of head of engineering for Tata Motors in India.

Charlotte Horobin, EEF

Charlotte Horobin was appointed as director of the Midlands and East region of the Engineers Employers Federation - the manufacturers' organisation - earlier this year. She is responsible for developing and growing the EEF's membership in the region and leads policy issues. Ms Horobin joined the EEF three years ago as membership and external affairs manager and acted as interim regional manager for the Midlands, replacing Richard Halstead who has moved to the organisation's Northern region. Her background is in the food manufacturing sector where she was responsible for business development and food safety management.

Peter Johansen, London Taxi Co

Peter Johansen has retired as chief executive of the London Taxi Company but remains president of the business which is based at Ansty Park in Coventry. He was previously finance director at Manganese Bronze, S&A Foods and Brintons. He is also managing director of Kolding Consulting, a firm which specialises in support to new businesses and MBO teams. Mr Johansen holds degrees from City University London and the London Business School.

David Keene, RDM Group

David Keene is chief executive of the Coventry-based RDM Group which supplies products and engineering services to a wide range of clients in the automotive, aerospace, medical, rail and renewables sectors. He has more than 34 years of experience in the automotive industry including 24 years ownership of RDM. He is a member of the UK Automotive Council and the Niche Vehicle Network. RDM has most recently come to prominence in the development of driverless vehicles, having played the key role in the launch of the LUTZ Pathfinder driverless pod. RDM's advanced engineering centre, opened in 2014, develops new vehicle and component concepts.

Andy Palmer, Aston Martin

Andy Palmer was appointed chief executive of Aston Martin in 2014. He joined from Nissan where he was chief planning officer. He is presiding over Aston Martin's six-year plan for its transformation and growth which will see the company's entire range replaced and expanded. The first fruits of this programme came when the DB11 was unveiled at the 2016 Geneva Motor Show. Mr Palmer has secured new investment and announced the opening of a new factory in Wales to build the company's first ever SUV. He is a Fellow of the Royal Academy of Engineering.

Mark Selway, IMI

Former Weir Group chief executive, Mark Selway took the helm of industrial group IMI at the beginning of 2014. Before that, the Australian ran building materials company Boral in his native country. He was a main board director at Britax between 1996 and 2000. Solihull-headquartered IMI employs more than 11,000 people and has manufacturing facilities in more than 20 countries, operating a global service network. Mr Selway is a graduate of the South Australian Institute of Technology, with doctorates from Birmingham City University and the University of West Scotland.

Ralf Speth, Jaguar Land Rover

Appointed in 2010, Ralf Speth has, as chief executive of Jaguar Land Rover, presided over massive growth for the carmaker. JLR has created 8,000 jobs in recent years and launched one sector-defining product after another. A self-confessed car nut, he drives a Jaguar XFR and owns a classic E-Type and an XK140. A doctor of engineering and passionate believer in design, he is also an Industrial Professor at University of Warwick. German-born, he was vice-president at Land Rover when BMW owned the brand. He was awarded an honorary knighthood in 2015 and won the Issigonis Trophy at the Autocar Awards 2017.

Stewart Towe, Hadley Group

Stewart Towe CBE is chairman of the Black Country Local Enterprise Partnership and managing director of the Hadley Group which is one of Europe's largest privately owned cold rolled steel manufacturers. The award-winning, Smethwick-based company has plants in the UK, Germany, UAE and Thailand, supplying a wide range of industrial sectors. Mr Towe is a regional ambassador for the West Midlands for Business in the Community and was chairman between 2009 and 2014. He was awarded his CBE in 2008 for services to industry and is pro-chancellor of Wolverhampton University.

William Wang, MG Motor

Car production at Longbridge is not what it used to be over its long history but Chinese-owned MG Motor is carving out a useful niche with the MG3 and MG6. William Wang is managing director of MG Motor and has ambitions for its growth in the UK and Europe as it builds its dealer network. William Wang's background is with Shanghai-based SAIC Motors - MG's parent company.

Jason Wouhra, East End Foods

Jason Wouhra is part of the second generation of Wouhras running East End Foods, the company begun by his uncles from modest beginnings more than 40 years ago. Today, East End Foods is one of the leading suppliers of Asian food in the UK and European markets and is the largest importer of ethnic foods into the UK. It turns over £180 million a year and employs around 350 staff at its premises in West Bromwich and Aston, including 23 members of the Wouhra family. As well as director and company secretary, Mr Wouhra is also chairman of the Institute of Directors in the West Midlands. He was the first deputy chairman of the Black Country LEP and sits on the regional board of the Prince's Trust